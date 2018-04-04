En novembre 2016, environ sept heures après qu’terroriste ait fauché un groupe de personnes en voiture et soit abattu par un policier dans l’Ohio aux USA, un agent du FBI a appliqué l’index sur le capteur biométrique de l’iPhone du défunt. Il s’agirait de la première utilisation selon le magazine Forbes qui vient de publier un article sur ce sujet.

Depuis, plusieurs utilisation d’empreintes digitales de personnes décédées ont été testées pour tenter de contourner les protections de la technologie Touch ID d’Apple avec plus ou moins de succès selon les modèles et les conditions. Dans de pareils cas, il semblerait que l’iPhone X et sa reconnaissance faciale facilite davantage le travail de la police; un seul œil ouvert permettrait d’accéder au contenu de l’iPhone.

