En Suisse, il n’est pas nécessaire de rappeler l’importance des PMEs pour notre économie. Aujourd’hui, face à elles se lève une menace incontournable : les cyber-risques. Qu’importe la taille de l’entreprise, elles sont toutes connectées d’une manière ou d’une autre et, en conséquence, toutes exposées. Et non, pour être clair, ce n’est pas un problème d’informaticien; C’est un risque opérationnel!

Les rançongiciels et autres chevaux de Troie sont d’ailleurs là pour rappeler que leurs conséquences sont bien réelles. Une production arrêtée ou une fraude aux virements bancaires peuvent asphyxier une entreprise en quelques minutes ou quelques heures.

Rien n’est pourtant perdu et il est important de rappeler que des gestes simples peuvent les rendre beaucoup plus résilientes. Si vous êtes en charge de conseiller des entreprises, voici donc ci-dessous une série de références et liens qui pourront peut-être alors vous aider.

Pour commencer, voici un recueil de bonne pratiques et de comparaison de standards proposés dans différents pays européens.

No Title No Description

et des références comme le CIS:

No Title No Description

Un recueil proposé par l’ANSSI française:

No Title No Description

Sans oublier le NIST:

New NIST Guide Helps Small Businesses Improve Cybersecurity Small-business owners may think that they are too small to be victims of cyber hackers, but Pat Toth knows otherwise…

Une version belge:

No Title No Description

Et d’autres articles pour information:

How SMEs should respond to the growing cyber security threat | Inside Small Business Cyber criminals have been attacking large corporate and government targets for many years but increasing numbers are now turning their attention to small and mid-sized enterprises. Unfortunately, many of them are woefully underprepared . Faced with having much smaller security budgets, many SMEs tend to put their trust in point products from one or two vendors and leave it at that.

7 things startups need to know about cybersecurity It’s hard to imagine any business that doesn’t use any form of technology these days. The problem is, any computing infrastructure or equipment can be exposed to various methods of cyberattacks. Just last May, the WannaCry ransomware affected more than 10,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries.