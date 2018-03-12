L’arrivée du dernier iPhone X anticipe la tendance. La facilité d’utilisation de la reconnaissance faciale pousse à une large adoption sur tous les smartphones.

Selon les estimations de Counterpoint, près de 60% de tous les smartphones à reconnaissance faciale utiliseront la technologie 3D en 2020. Les données collectées à partir de plusieurs capteurs 3D aideront les technologies émergentes telles que la réalité augmentée, la réalité virtuelle et l’intelligence artificielle.

https://www.counterpointresearch.com/one-billion-smartphones-feature-face-recognition-2020/

With the rise of facial recognition technology, our fingerprints may be supplanted as the convenient biometric of choice to save us from typing in passwords. There’s nothing new about the idea of using your face to unlock your phone or other devices, but when Apple made Face ID the star of its iPhone X reveal, facial recognition took a big step towards the mainstream consciousness.