#veille #cyberSécurité (4 mars 2018) – L’Allemagne et la Corée du Sud victimes de cyberattaques venues de Russie Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

La Russie est au coeur de plusieurs actualités cette semaine. La première concerne l’Allemagne qui a vu plusieurs de ces ministères attaqués par des pirates qui viendraient de la Russie. Le groupe de hacker APT28, aussi nommé les Fancy Bears, pourrait se cacher là-derrière. La 2ème attaques russes concernerait cette fois-ci les jeux olympiques de Corée du Sud. La cyber-attaque serait passée cette fois-ci par les lignes de la Corée du Nord.

Le magazine l’Express, quant à lui, ne semble pas encore prêt à la RGPD. Les données personnelles de 700’000 de ces lecteurs auraient été “en libre service” pendant plusieurs semaines.

L’autre principale nouvelle de la semaine est la super puissante attaque de déni de service qui a fait fléchir Github. Un nouveau vecteur d’amplification a été trouvé grâce à un protocole (Memcached) et surtout des systèmes non protégés accessibles sur Internet.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

