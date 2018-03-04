La Russie est au coeur de plusieurs actualités cette semaine. La première concerne l’Allemagne qui a vu plusieurs de ces ministères attaqués par des pirates qui viendraient de la Russie. Le groupe de hacker APT28, aussi nommé les Fancy Bears, pourrait se cacher là-derrière. La 2ème attaques russes concernerait cette fois-ci les jeux olympiques de Corée du Sud. La cyber-attaque serait passée cette fois-ci par les lignes de la Corée du Nord.

Le magazine l’Express, quant à lui, ne semble pas encore prêt à la RGPD. Les données personnelles de 700’000 de ces lecteurs auraient été “en libre service” pendant plusieurs semaines.

L’autre principale nouvelle de la semaine est la super puissante attaque de déni de service qui a fait fléchir Github. Un nouveau vecteur d’amplification a été trouvé grâce à un protocole (Memcached) et surtout des systèmes non protégés accessibles sur Internet.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici les actualités intéressantes sélectionnées pour ce rapport de veille :

Encore des smartphones Android low cost avec cheval de Troie préinstallé “L’éditeur Dr.Web a détecté une quarantaine de modèles dont le firmware est infecté par un malware et qui, par conséquent, peut prendre le contrôle de l’appareil. “

Deux ministères allemands victimes d’une cyberattaque venue de Russie “Un groupe de hackers russes a réussi à s’introduire dans les ordinateurs des ministères allemands des Affaires étrangères et de la Défense. Ils sont parvenus à voler des données, rapportent mercredi des médias allemands.”

Les données de 693 000 lecteurs de l’Express exposées “Les données personnelles de près de 700 000 lecteurs du magazine « L’Express » ont été accessibles et téléchargeables pendant plusieurs semaines, selon une enquête de ZDNet. Le magazine à parution hebdomadaire assure que ni mots de passe ni coordonnées bancaires n’étaient stockés dans la base de données exposée.”

German government confirms hackers blitzkrieged its servers to steal data “The German Interior ministry has confirmed that it has identified a serious attack against its servers, amidst reports that the culprits were the Russian APT28 – aka Fancy Bear – hacking group.”

EU plans new laws to force companies to hand over data held outside the EU on request “The European Commission isplanning new measures in forthcoming law enforcement legislation that would force technology and social media companies to hand over customer data held outside the EU. It claims that the measures, due to be unveiled before the end of March, will speed up legal investigations. “

La Russie aurait piraté les JO d’hiver… en se faisant passer pour la Corée du nord “D’après les services secrets américains, le cybersabotage de la cérémonie d’ouverture de Pyeongchang serait l’œuvre du service de renseignement militaire de la Russie. Celui-ci aurait laisser de faux indices sur les ordinateurs piratés pour faire accuser le régime de Pyongyang.”

SAML protocol bug let hackers log in as other users “A vulnerability in how some products have implemented a single sign-on protocol that lets users log in to websites and services with a single username and password could let an attacker log in instead.”

Russians suspected of new German attack may ‘have been inside system for a year’ “Hackers — possibly Russian — have reportedly had access to the German government’s secure network for over a year. As first revealed by German news agency DPA, the hackers were able to steal data in the intrusion, which was apparently spotted in December.”

2% of Amazon S3 Public Buckets Aren’t Write-Protected, Exposed to Ransom Attacks “New research published on Monday reveals that 5.8% of all Amazon S3 buckets are publicly readable, while 2% are publicly writeable —with the latter allowing anyone to add, edit, or delete data, and even hold a victim’s data for ransom.”

Banking Trojan Found in Over 40 Models of Low-Cost Android Smartphones “Over 40 models of low-cost Android smartphones are sold already infected with the Triada banking trojan, says Dr.Web, a Russia-based antivirus vendor. The security vendor published today a list of 42 Android models its researchers analyzed and found to be infected with the Android.Triada.231 trojan.”

23,000 Users Lose SSL Certificates in Trustico-DigiCert Spat “Over 23,000 users will have their SSL certificates revoked by tomorrow morning, March 1, in an incident between two companies —Trustico and DigiCert— that is likely to have a huge impact on the CA (Certificate Authority) industry as a whole in the coming months.”

UK cyber risk picture: Emergency services at risk of a major cyber attack “One of the most notable, in addition to the emergency services, is the Defence Equipment and Supply Organisation which presents a prime target for actors seeking to disrupt defence procurement.”

Germany says its government computers secure after ‘isolated’ hack “Germany said on Wednesday hackers had breached its government computer network with an isolated attack that had been brought under control and which security officials were investigating.”

UK and Aussie Governments Sign Up to Have I Been Pwned? “The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) will now avail themselves of centralized monitoring on Troy Hunt’s Have I Been Pwned? site.”

Zero-Day Attacks Major Concern in Hybrid Cloud “Researchers at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) polled 450 IT and security pros in North America and Western Europe on hybrid cloud environments and containers. The results demonstrate concern around zero-day attacks and increased container adoption.”

GitHub Among Victims of Massive DDoS Attack Wave “GitHub has informed users of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which brought down the site from 17:21 to 17:26 UTC and made it sporadically unavailable from 17:26 to 17:30 UTC. The incident did not compromise the confidentiality or integrity of users’ data, it reports.”

Mueller May Indict Russians Who Hacked DNC “Another shoe could soon drop: special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is putting together a criminal case against Russian hackers behind the breach and leak of emails of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to an NBC News report.”

Number of Sites Hosting Cryptocurrency Miners … “A new report from security vendor Cyren this week confirms assumptions about the recent explosive growth in the number of websites that host cryptocurrency mining software. Cyren monitored a sample of 500,000 websites between September 2017 and January 2018 and found a 725% increase in the number of domains running cryptocurrency scripts on one or more pages over that period.”

Millions of Office 365 Accounts Hit with Password Stealers “Phishing emails disguised as tax-related alerts aim to trick users into handing attackers their usernames and passwords.”