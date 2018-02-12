La Russie a démantelé un groupe de crypto-mineurs travaillant dans un centre de recherche nucléaire classifié pour l’utilisation de puissants superordinateurs gouvernementaux.

Le superordinateur est logé dans le Centre nucléaire fédéral de Sarov, une zone restreinte de haute sécurité qui a vu naître la première bombe atomique de l’Union soviétique.

Les ingénieurs ont été détecté après avoir connecté le superordinateur à Internet, qui reste généralement hors ligne pour assurer sa sécurité.

Russian Nuclear Engineers Foiled In Attempt To Mine BTC With Supercomputer Several engineers at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center have been arrested for attempting to use one of Russia’s largest supercomputers for Bitcoin (BTC) mining, Interfax reports Friday, Feb. 9. The Federal Nuclear Center employs around 20,000 people and is located in the Sarov, a secret, previously unmarked city where the first nuclear bomb was produced back in the Soviet Union.

Russia Busts Crypto Miners at Secret Nuclear Weapons Lab Russia’s still debating laws on cryptocurrencies, but engineers at a top-secret nuclear lab were already busy mining them, authorities said. The Scientific Research Institute for Experimental Physics, where the first Soviet nuclear weapon was produced in 1949, Friday reported “an attempt at unauthorized use of the institutes’s equipment for personal needs, including so called mining.”