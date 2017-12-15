Firefox avec sa dernière évolution Quantum proposera bientôt de vous alerter si vous êtes sur un site ayant souffert d’un vol de donnée.

Firefox a en effet annoncé une collaboration avec le site HaveIBeenPwned. Pour rappel, ce site collecte les données volées et propose aux internautes de vérifier si leurs données font parties des victimes identifiées.

Il faut être également conscient qu’un site piraté ne signifie pas que sa sécurité est définitivement compromise. Le droit à l’oubli devrait également s’appliquer sur ce terrain-là.

Pour en savoir plus, voici un florilège d’article trouvé sur le web à propos de cette actualité:

