Aujourd’hui à plus de 13’000 CHF, le cours du Bitcoin continue de s’envoler et d’attiser les convoitises des pirates.

Les cambrioleurs se sont fait dépassés par les hackers. Le dernier exemple est le hold-up de 70 millions de dollars de Bitcoin réalisé sur le broker NiceHash.

“A hacker or group of hackers were able to infiltrate our internal systems through a compromised company computer, ... We’re still conducting a forensic analysis on how the affected computer was actually compromised.” Marko Kobal, CEO of NiceHash

Aujourd’hui, le site de NiceHash est inaccessible avec ce message :

NiceHash – Service Unavailable Service Unavailable Official press release regarding the NiceHash security breach Unfortunately, there has been a security breach involving NiceHash website. We are currently investigating the nature …

et voici un florilège d’article sur ce piratage:

Hackers Steal More Than $70 Million in Bitcoin More than $70 million worth of bitcoin was stolen from a cryptocurrency-mining service called NiceHash following a security breach, causing the company to halt operations for at least 24 hours.

70 millions de dollars de bitcoins piratés, alors que le cours explose Mercredi 6 décembre, des pirates ont dérobé près de 5.000 bitcoins au site d’échange de bitcoins NiceHash, soit au cours actuel plus de 70 millions de dollars. La plateforme a dû fermer – pendant 24 heures, a annoncé l’entreprise, mais ce vendredi après-midi, le site affiche toujours un “service indisponible” -, pour empêcher le siphonnage de ses portefeuilles de bitcoins.

Bitcoin Stolen: How NiceHash Was Robbed Of $78 Million and What’s Next The advent of cryptocurrency has created an all new kind of bank heist. Instead of ski masks and bags of cash, now they’re pulled off online by highly sophisticated hackers trying to get their hands on millions of dollars worth of bitcoins.

Millions ‘stolen’ in bitcoin heist The value of Bitcoin is currently extremely volatile, but at the time of writing, the amount stolen was worth approximately $80m. The hacked service was NiceHash, a Slovenia-based mining exchange. It said it was working hard to recover the Bitcoin for its users, adding: “Someone really wanted to bring us down.”

NiceHash CEO Confirms Bitcoin Theft Worth $78 Million – CoinDesk Cryptocurrency mining marketplace NiceHash has confirmed that yesterday’s hack resulted in the loss of over 4,700 BTC, an amount worth more than $78 million at press-time prices. In a video update streamed live on Facebook, CEO and co-founder Marko Kobal provided an update to yesterday’s dramatic announcement that the company, founded in 2014, had incurred a hack and subsequent theft.

Millions May Have Been Stolen in a Bitcoin Marketplace Hacking Heist Slovenia-based currency marketplace NiceHash said “a highly professional attack” made off with 4,700 bitcoin, worth about $63.92 million.