#veille #cyberSécurité (3 déc 2017) – Apple se fait peur et des données ultra-secrètes en libre accès sur le web Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

Apple a failli … et a couru pour corriger la faille béante laissée dans sa version de macOS High Sierra. Pour rappel, l’exploit est simple: il suffit de cocher “Autre utilisateur” sur la page de connexion, de saisir root comme nom d’utilisateur et laisser le mot de passe vide. Il suffit ensuite de cliquer plusieurs fois et vous avez alors un accès en mode administrateur.

Sinon, on apprend également que la NSA a perdu des données ultra-secrètes à la vue de tous. C’est d’ailleurs un type d’actualité qui revient malheureusement très souvent ces derniers temps: des stockages de données dans le cloud mal sécurisés et qui se retrouvent finalement en libre accès comme par exemple la National Credit Federation (NCF) avec 111GB en libre accès sur Amazon. Rappelons encore ici que ce n’est pas Amazon qui est mis en cause mais les mauvaises configurations.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici la sélection des actualités intéressantes de la semaine passée:

