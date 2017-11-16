Cela fait plus de 10 ans que l’on parle du piratage de l’avionique. Cette fois, l’affaire est démontrée sous la supervision du Département de la Sécurité intérieure des États-Unis (DHS).

Une équipe de responsables gouvernementaux, industriels et académiques a démontré qu’un avion commercial pouvait être piraté à distance.

Nous avons eu l’avion le 19 septembre 2016. Deux jours plus tard, j’ai réussi à réussir une pénétration à distance, non coopérative», a déclaré Robert Hickey, directeur du programme aviation au sein de la division Cyber Security du DHS Science and Technology

L’avion que DHS a utilisé pour ce tests est un avion commercial Boeing 757.

Il reste maintenant à clarifier si cette menace doit être attribuée aux objets connectés ou être intégrée dans le plan de traitement des risques des infrastructures critiques, dans la catégorie des transports.

