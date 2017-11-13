L’erreur d’un utilisateur de supprimer accidentellement du code dans le portefeuille de crypto-monnaie introduit par Parity Technologies a gelé environ 280 millions de dollars dans ethereum. Le bug affecte spécifiquement les portefeuilles multi-signatures créés avec un contrat numérique après le 20 juillet.

It would seem that issue was triggered accidentally 6th Nov 2017 02:33:47 PM +UTC and subsequently a user suicided the library-turned-into-wallet, wiping out the library code which in turn rendered all multi-sig contracts unusable since their logic (any state-modifying function) was inside the library.

Parity, la société à l’origine de l’erreur, étudie toujours comment corriger le problème. Quant à l’individu qui a déclenché le verrouillage, il prétend être nouveau à Ethereum et a exprimé des inquiétudes sur ce qui lui arriverait dans un forum:

L’erreur est humaine. Celle-ci coûte chère pour quelques lignes de code effacées par erreur.

