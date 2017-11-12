Tout va bien, encore une semaine sans une cyber-annonce majeure. On apprend simplement que Wikileaks a libéré son 8ème groupe de logiciels d’espionnage volé à la CIA.

Cette semaine, une erreur de codage a gelé près de 300 millions de dollars d’Ethereum. Il reste maintenant à dégeler la situation car je suppose que ça doit chauffer avec leurs détenteurs qui ne peuvent plus accéder à leur crypto-fortune.

Même si le Boeing 757 n’est plus de la dernière génération, sachez simplement qu’il est possible de le pirater à distance. Il n’a a néanmoins pas à douter que les nouvelles générations d’avioniques ont certainement malheureusement aussi leurs failles.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici la sélection des actualités intéressantes de la semaine passée:

Wikileaks dévoile le code source des logiciels d’espionnage de la CIA “Pour le début de son opération «Vault 8», Wikileaks publie les sources du logiciel «Hive», l’outil qui permet à la CIA de communiquer de manière sécurisée avec les malwares qu’elle a implantés dans le ordinateurs de ses cibles.”

​NATO just added cyber weapons to its armoury “”We must be just as effective in the cyber domain as we are on land, at sea and in the air, with real-time understanding of the threats we face and the ability to respond however and whenever we choose,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.”

FBI says it can’t access Texas gunman’s encrypted iPhone “Apple and the FBI could be gearing up for another legal battle after authorities admitted they cannot get access to the phone that belonged to the Texas church gunman.”

DHS Team Hacks a Boeing 757 “The DHS-led team said they didn’t have physical access to interact with any system on the plane and all was done remotely via “radio frequency communications.” The team needed only two days to come up with the hack and execute it.”

Fast-growing cyber crime threatens financial sector: Europol “The “remorseless” growth of cyber crime is leading to 4,000 ransom attacks a day and gangs’ technological capability now threatens critical parts of the financial sector, the head of Europol said on Wednesday.”

Facebook Wants Nude Pics to Combat Revenge Porn “Facebook is trialing a new way to tackle revenge porn which involves users sending the social network nude pics of themselves. The pilot project is taking place in Australia in partnership with the government, and is based around a system of image ‘hashing’.”

Accidental code deletion freezes almost $280 million in Ethereum “Digital wallet company Parity confirmed that “a user suicided the library-turned-into-wallet, wiping out the library code which in turn rendered all multi-sig contracts unusable since their logic (any state-modifying function) was inside the library.””

Google Chrome will automatically block forced website redirects “the popular web browser will finally start blocking irritating website redirects. This means Chrome users won’t have to face those annoying, unwanted and surprise redirects to spammy sites.”

Data Breach Record Exposure Up 305% from 2016 “There have been 3,833 publicly disclosed data breaches in the first nine months of 2017, exposing more than seven billion records.”

Un keylogger caché dans les claviers Mantistek qui espionne ce que vous écrivez “Des acheteurs ont fait une découverte pour le moins surprenante en inspectant leur clavier d’un peu plus près. Un keylogger a été installé dans le clavier pour enregistrer et envoyer toutes les données écrites à une adresse IP mystérieuse”