#veille #CyberSec (12 nov 2017) – Wikileaks dévoile de nouveaux logiciels d’espionnage de la CIA et un Boeing 757 piraté à distance Les actus qu’il ne fallait pas manquer cette semaine!

Tout va bien, encore une semaine sans une cyber-annonce majeure. On apprend simplement que Wikileaks a libéré son 8ème groupe de logiciels d’espionnage volé à la CIA.

Cette semaine, une erreur de codage a gelé près de 300 millions de dollars d’Ethereum. Il reste maintenant à dégeler la situation car je suppose que ça doit chauffer avec leurs détenteurs qui ne peuvent plus accéder à leur crypto-fortune.

Même si le Boeing 757 n’est plus de la dernière génération, sachez simplement qu’il est possible de le pirater à distance. Il n’a a néanmoins pas à douter que les nouvelles générations d’avioniques ont certainement malheureusement aussi leurs failles.

En attendant les prochaines nouvelles #cybersec et #infosec, voici la sélection des actualités intéressantes de la semaine passée:

