Nous profitons tous du cloud computing car il apporte des solutions rapides de stockage et d’échanges de données. Les cyber-criminels ont bien sûr également compris les avantages qu’ils pouvaient en tirer.

Dans quelques articles récents, on apprend que Google est confronté de plus en plus à ces abus. Certes, il dispose de moyens de contrôle mais c’est sans compter sur l’ingéniosité des cyber-criminels. Ainsi Google maps par exemple permet également de guider les internautes vers des zones de stockages cloud non référencées.

et Google Drive devient un stockage concurrent à Youtube pour des séquences non publiques:

Pour en savoir davantage sur cette tendance:

With Torrent Sites Facing the Heat, Pirates Get Creative As crackdown on torrent sites continues around the world, people who are pirating TV shows and movies are having to get a little more creative. Cloud storage services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Kim Dotcom’s Mega are some of the popular ones that are being used to distribute copyrighted content, according to DMCA takedown requests reviewed by Gadgets 360.

Google Drive has become a popular alternative to The Pirate Bay Pirates went through a rough patch this past year. Shortly after KickassTorrents and its alleged owner Artem Vaulin went down, competing sites Torrentz.eu and TorrentHound swiftly followed suit. But while The Pirate Bay is still there to hold the fort, an unlikely alternative is starting to shape up: Google Drive.