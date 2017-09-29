Doit-on parler de guerre froide, de guerre économique ou de cyber-guerre? la réponse n’est pas évidente mais toujours est-il que l’administration américaine a décidé de bannir les produits russes de l’éditeur Kasperky.

Dans ce contexte, il ne reste plus qu’à démontrer que les antivirus et autres solutions de sécurité américains sont plus sûrs. La démonstration sera certainement tout aussi difficile.

US Officially Bans Kaspersky Products From Government Systems In a Binding Operational Directive published today by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the US government has banned the use of Kaspersky Lab security software on government computers. The decision comes after a Senate Intelligence Committee accused the Russian antivirus vendor of having secret ties to the Russian government.

