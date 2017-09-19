Il y a peu de temps, 143 millions de données de clients d’Equifax se perdaient sur le web. En lien avec cette actualité, Bruce Schneier, un expert de sécurité mondialement reconnu , a publié une opinion très intéressante sur ces pertes de données qui s’enchaînent. Une occasion d’avoir un autre éclairage sur le commerce de nos données.

Business et sécurité ne font pas bon ménage

Dans son article, il rappelle initialement que la société Equifax, comme beaucoup d’autres, font leur business autours des données

This happened because your personal information is valuable, and Equifax is in the business of selling it. The company is much more than a credit reporting agency. It’s a data broker. It collects information about all of us, analyzes it all, and then sells those insights.

Sur le fond, il s’agit pour elle d’une activité commerciale et la sécurité est une priorité parmi d’autres. Sans les garde-fou et autres règlements établis par les gouvernements, il est clair que la situation serait bien pis.

Market failures like this can only be solved through government intervention. By regulating the security practices of companies that store our data, and fining companies that fail to comply, governments can raise the cost of insecurity high enough that security becomes a cheaper alternative. Bruce Schneier

La réflexion est intéressante. Elle rappelle l’importance de l’Etat pour le bon fonctionnement de l’économie et pour cadrer le capitalisme de la surveillance.

