ENISA lance un nouveau service d’information cyber-sécurité

L’agence européenne de cyber-sécurité annonce la mise à disposition d’un nouveau service d’information sous la forme de notes

“Cyber Security Info Notes” are short papers produced by ENISA on information security topics, which aim at highlighting assessed facts regarding information security related incidents and developments. The main focus is on providing an independent and ‘calm’ opinion and on advising stakeholders targeted by these incidents/developments.

Pour vous donner un exemple de contenu, la denière note traitait par exemple de la désinformation:

Disinformation operations in cyber-space In parallel to cyber-attacks that impact technological assets, threat actors have been conducting an increasing number of multi-faceted disinformation operations. Alleged objectives of these attacks are to infiltrate dependable information sources and influence and distract public opinion, (social) media and the press.

Le communiqué est disponible ici: