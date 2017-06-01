Comment l’interdiction des ordinateurs en avion augmente le risque d’espionnage

La mesure de précaution d’interdire les ordinateurs à bord des avions a des effets qui dépassent les menaces terroristes. En effet, aujourd’hui, outre la perte de productivité qui pourraient en découler en empêchant de nombreux voyageurs d’affaire de travailler pendant leur déplacement, cette mesure fait craindre également un autre risque: l’espionnage. En effet, en abandonnant leur ordinateur sur les tapis de chargement, cela donne une bonne occasion à des services spécialisés des aéroports de récupérer certaines données plus facilement et plus discrètement.

How could spies benefit, should the electronics ban be expanded? According to statistics published by the National Trade and Tourism Office, 1.9 million people, earning an average salary of $152,868, traveled to Europe on business in 2015. The Global Business Travel Association found that half of these travelers “preferred to stay connected and get work done during flights.” This led to a further study, which concluded that $500 million in workable/billable hours would be lost if these businesspeople were denied access to their large electronic devices. Of course, they can work on smartphones, but that solution has obvious limitations.