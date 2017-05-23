Il y a maintenant des déchiffreurs de WannaCry pour la plupart des versions de Windows

Si vous avez été infecté la semaine passée par le ransomeware WannaCry, voici un espoir pour vous de récupérer vos données.
There’s now a WannaCry decryptor tool for most Windows versions – Help Net Security
As the criminals behind the WannaCry ransomware are trying to make it work again, security researchers have created tools for decrypting files encrypted by it. Since researcher Marcus Hutchins (aka MalwareTech) registered a (previously non-existent) killswitch domain for the malware and stopped its onslaught, the domain has been under attack by Mirai-powered botnets.
et la page contenant toutes les informations utiles sur l’outil de déchiffrement Wanakiwi:
WannaCry – Decrypting files with WanaKiwi + Demos – Comae Technologies
Read More: Part 1 - Part 2 - Part 3 - Part 4 - @msuiche (Twitter) DO NOT REBOOT your infected machines and TRY wanakiwi ASAP*!* ASAP because prime numbers may be over written in memory after a while. Frequently Asked Questions Usage You just need to download the tool and run it on the infected machine.
Si cela marche, il ne faut pas oublié que le web est aujourd’hui miné par ces ransomwares et que le meilleur remède reste vos sauvegardes déconnectées.