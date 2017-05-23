Il y a maintenant des déchiffreurs de WannaCry pour la plupart des versions de Windows

Si vous avez été infecté la semaine passée par le ransomeware WannaCry, voici un espoir pour vous de récupérer vos données.

As the criminals behind the WannaCry ransomware are trying to make it work again, security researchers have created tools for decrypting files encrypted by it. Since researcher Marcus Hutchins (aka MalwareTech) registered a (previously non-existent) killswitch domain for the malware and stopped its onslaught, the domain has been under attack by Mirai-powered botnets.