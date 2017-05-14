La (dernière) veille FinTech (14 mai 2017) – le paiement mobile se marie avec la biométrie pour le meilleur et Spotify va utiliser la blockchain pour gérer les droits d’auteurs

Macau to implement facial recognition at ATMs “Macau is to introduce facial recognition for UnionPay cardholders at ATMs in an attempt to curb money laundering in the island territory.”

ING digitises current account opening in Germany “ING’s German arm has completely digitised its current account opening process, enabling would-be customers to ditch paper and signatures in exchange for video-chat authentication.”

Visa Checkout lands in the UK with lastminute.com “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced that its quick, safe and secure payment method Visa Checkout has launched in the UK.”

Mastercard partners Verifone and Global Payments to speed up EMV transactions “Mastercard is joining forces with payments industry leaders to enhance and expedite the consumer checkout experience leveraging the company’s M/Chip Fast technology”

American Express Gives Its Card Holders An Amazon Alexa Skill “Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, is getting a financial upgrade with a new skill from American Express.”

BNP Paribas -Plug and Play Teams Up With Station F to Host Second Startup Fintech & Insurtech Accelerator Program “BNP Paribas -Plug and Play announced on Tuesday it is partnering with Paris-based startup campus, Station F, to host its upcoming fintech/insurtech accelerator program. According to the organizations, the new partnership will provide a venue for the program.”

Fusion: au coeur d’un accélérateur fintech “Sur quelque 300 candidatures, elles sont huit à avoir été sélectionnées. Huit start-up fintech prometteuses qui ont pu rejoindre dès octobre 2016 le programme de l’accélérateur Fusion à Genève. “

65 Fintechs européennes signent un manifeste pour la sauvegarde de l’esprit de la directive DSP2 “Cette coalition démontre que les normes proposées, en particulier celles relatives à la communication entre les fintechs et les banques pour le compte du consommateur, ne sont pas alignées sur ce que le PSD2 avait initialement prévu.”

Biometric Mobile Payments Set To Explode “Mobile payments using biometrics to authenticate the user is forecasted to reach close to $2 billion in 2017, up from $600 million last year, according to new data from Juniper Research.”

Mswipe Adds Samsung Pay To All Its Terminals “Mswipe Technologies, India’s largest independent POS merchant acquirer and network provider, announced Tuesday (May 9) it has enabled Samsung Pay at all its terminals across the country.”

Funding Circle Error Exposes 6,000 SSNs Of American Clients “An upcoming London-based business loans provider, Funding Circle, left a database containing 6,000 social security numbers of American clients exposed to anyone on the internet, it emerged Wednesday.”

Lyf Pay, l’offensive française pour contrer Apple Pay “Objectif du consortium : faire de Lyf Pay un outil “tout en un” pour l’inscrire dans les usages du quotidien et bâtir un écosystème de partenaires pour favoriser son adoption par le plus grand nombre. En ligne de mire : créer une solide alternative à Apple Pay”

UK consumers want at least three security steps to secure bank accounts “Six in ten UK consumers (60%) think that having fewer than three security steps including passwords, card readers or letters from a memorable word is “insufficient” to secure their bank account, research released by Equifax and YouGov reveals.”

Square is rolling out its first debit card “Last month, Jack Dorsey teased the launch of a Square debit card. Today, the company started allowing some users of its Square Cash money-transfer service to order one of these cards for themselves.”

Mobile Biometric Payment Volumes to Triple in 2017 to Nearly 2bn “A new study by Juniper Research has found that the number of mobile payments authenticated by biometrics will rise to nearly 2 billion this year, up from just over 600 million in 2016.”

Facebook Messenger chatbots prepare financial services companies for the future “For MasterCard and Western Union, the decision to enter the chatbot domain is about keeping pace with consumers’ preferences while keeping an eye on what the future might bring with emerging technology.”

Spotify va utiliser la blockchain pour gérer les droits d’auteurs “Les droits d’auteurs. En mars dernier, Spotify a du régler plus de 20 millions de dollars. Pour prendre le problème par la racine, le service a décidé d’acquérir l’entreprise Mediachain afin d’utiliser la blockchain à son avantage.”

Visa Everywhere Initiative “Visa invite les startups à soumettre leurs idées qui participent à l’amélioration de la vie locale, des expériences de voyage et du quotidien des gens partout où ils sont”

JPMorgan unveils virtual branch in China ““Integrated within our J.P. Morgan ACCESS OnlineSM portal, which was recently named the top-ranking cash management portal globally by Greenwich Associates, the Virtual Branch allows clients to upload, check and store their supporting documents electronically,””