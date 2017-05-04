La SEC clarifie les règles avec les robo-advisors

La Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a publié en février dernier des informations et des conseils pour les investisseurs et le secteur des services financiers sur l’utilisation des robo-advisors. Elle souhaite ainsi mieux encadrer les conseillers en investissement qui utilisent des algorithmes informatiques pour fournir des services en ligne avec une interaction produite essentiellement grâce à de l’intelligence artificielle.

Because of the unique issues raised by robo-advisers, the Commission’s Division of Investment Management issued guidance for investment advisers with suggestions on meeting disclosure, suitability and compliance obligations under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

A second publication, an Investor Bulletin issued by the SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, provides individual investors with information they may need to make informed decisions if they consider using robo-advisers.

The Investor Bulletin describes a number of issues investors should consider, including:

– The level of human interaction important to the investor

– The information the robo-adviser uses in formulating recommendations

– The robo-adviser’s approach to investing

– The fees and charges involved