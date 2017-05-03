Home / FinTech / La blockchain fera au système financier ce que l’Internet a fait aux médias

La blockchain fera au système financier ce que l’Internet a fait aux médias

Si vous n’êtes pas encore convaincu du caractère disrupteur de la blockchain, voici un article du Harvard Business Review qui devrait vous apporter les arguments nécessaires.

Like the internet, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are driven by advances in core technologies along with a new, open architecture — the Bitcoin blockchain. Like the internet, this technology is designed to be decentralized, with “layers,” where each layer is defined by an interoperable open protocol on top of which companies, as well as individuals, can build products and services.

A lire ici:

The Blockchain Will Do to the Financial System What the Internet Did to Media

Even years into the deployment of the internet, many believed that it was still a fad. Of course, the internet has since become a major influence on our lives, from how we buy goods and services, to the ways we socialize with friends, to the Arab Spring, to the 2016 U.S.

