La veille FinTech (30 avril 2017) – Samsung Pay débarque en Suisse et Amazon Pay lance son service de paiement en ligne

Paiement mobile: L’application Samsung Pay débarque en Suisse ” Samsung s’apprête à lancer son service de paiement mobile en Suisse, a-t-il annoncé jeudi. Les propriétaires de certains téléphones produits par le groupe sud-coréen auront la possibilité de régler leurs dépenses au moyen de cette application dès le 23 mai prochain.”

L’AMF crée un laboratoire Fintech “l’organisme d’autorégulation est fier d’annoncer la signature d’un partenariat avec la firme Fintech R3, qui se spécialise dans le développement de plateformes et d’applications pour l’industrie financière.”

Six global banks join Swift DLT trials “Interbank messaging network Swift has rounded up an initial group of six leading correspondent banks to participate in proof-of-concept trials to determine if distributed ledger technology could help banks reconcile their nostro databases in real time.”

Samsung Pay launches in four more countries “Samsung Electronics today celebrates the continued growth and enthusiasm for Samsung Pay around the world by expanding in four markets over two days. Samsung Pay officially launches in Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and enters early access in Hong Kong and Switzerland.”

Walmart launches mobile money sending platform “Three years ago this week, Walmart introduced its groundbreaking money transfer service, Walmart2Walmart Powered by Ria, with the goal of bringing customers dramatically lower costs and a simpler money transfer experience.”

JPMorgan Chase Latest to Leave R3, Consortium Confirms “JPMorgan Chase just became the latest bank to leave the R3 Consortium behind, due to “technological differences,” which went against R3’s roadmap.”