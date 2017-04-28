Mastercard propose sa carte biométrique

Dans sa lutte à la prévention des fraude, Mastercard propose une nouvelle solution: une carte bancaire munie d’un capteur biométrique d’empreinte digitale.

Plusieurs pays-tests sont prévus lors de ce premier déploiement comme le détaille les articles ci-dessous. A suivre donc.

Mastercard Unveils Next Generation Biometric Card JOHANNESBURG AND PURCHASE, N.Y. – April 20, 2017 – Mastercard today unveiled the next generation biometric card, combining chip technology with fingerprints to conveniently and safely verify the cardholder’s identity for in-store purchases. South Africa is the first market to test the evolved technology, with two separate trials recently concluded with Pick n Pay, a leading supermarket retailer, and Absa Bank, a subsidiary of Barclays Africa.

3 Things to Know about Mastercard’s Biometric Card Today, Mastercard unveiled the next-generation biometric card. The cardholder dips the card into a retailer’s terminal while placing their finger on the embedded sensor. The fingerprint is verified against the template and – if the biometrics match – the cardholder is successfully authenticated and the transaction can then be approved with the card never leaving the consumer’s hand.

MasterCard trials biometric bankcard with embedded fingerprint reader MasterCard is trialling a Chip and PIN bankcard that includes an embedded fingerprint reader, introducing a biometric authentication layer for card payments – and taking a leaf out of the book of Apple Pay et al in the process. The thinking here being: why pay by entering a four-digit PIN when you can stick your thumb on it?

Never forget your PIN again: Mastercard creates credit card with fingerprint scanner Mastercard is currently extending its trials and plans to fully introduce the technology this year, as well as bringing the fingerprint sensor cards to Europe and Asia. It also said it plans to introduce a contactless version. While contactless transactions do not require a PIN, they are limited to payments of £30 or under.