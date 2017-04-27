Comment l’AI transforme le futur de la fintech

L’intelligence artificielle a passé une étape de maturité et elle commence à proposer une réelle plus-value dans tous les domaines de l’économie. L’AI devient donc un moteur de la 4ème révolution industrielle.
On the other hand, you have systems that have been used since the 1990s that learn from experience to become better prediction machines. These use neural networks to predict behaviour, financial indicators and so on. Then the hope is you have a system that works better than those of your competitors and detects patterns that the others don’t see.
Il est évident que l’AI est intrinséquement liée à la fintech; La qualité de l’analyse des robo-advisors ou des logiciels de détection de fraude ne peuvent plus se suffire d’algorithmes figés incapables d’apprendre et s’améliorer par eux-mêmes. Pour se rendre compte de ce changement de paradigme, voici un articles de Wired qui pointe les évolutions de l’AI qui permettent de faire aujourd’hui avancer la fintech:
How AI is transforming the future of fintech
BOOK TICKETS At 13:07 on April 23rd, 2013, the official Associated Press Twitter account tweeted the following news item: “Breaking: Two Explosions in the White House and Barack Obama is injured.” At the time of the tweet, AP’s account had around two million followers. The post was favourited, retweeted, and spread.