Comment l’AI transforme le futur de la fintech

L’intelligence artificielle a passé une étape de maturité et elle commence à proposer une réelle plus-value dans tous les domaines de l’économie. L’AI devient donc un moteur de la 4ème révolution industrielle.

On the other hand, you have systems that have been used since the 1990s that learn from experience to become better prediction machines. These use neural networks to predict behaviour, financial indicators and so on. Then the hope is you have a system that works better than those of your competitors and detects patterns that the others don’t see.