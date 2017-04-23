La veille FinTech (23 avril 2017) – La start-up Plastc part en faillite avec 9 mios $ et PayPal s’allie avec Android Pay

La FINMA encouragée à se doter d’une division ad hoc pour le Fintech “Le 1er février 2017, le Conseil fédéral a ouvert la consultation concernant les modifications de la loi et de l’ordonnance sur les banques dans le domaine des technologies financières. Alors que le développement est très encourageant, en tant qu’un des principaux accélérateurs de Fintech en Suisse, Fintech Fusion souhaite la mise en place d’un accompagnement plus poussé au niveau de la FINMA afin d’assurer l ‘implantation efficace des entreprises dans un environnement réglementaire réaliste en vue de leur croissance.”

Le Crédit Mutuel adopte les technologies Watson d’IBM “Le Crédit Mutuel et IBM annoncent qu’après un projet pilote, l’utilisation des technologies cognitives Watson d’IBM est étendue à 20 000 collaborateurs dans 5 000 Caisses et Agences pour continuer à renforcer les relations avec leurs clients. Ceci constitue la première utilisation commerciale de Watson par une institution financière en France pour aider ses conseillers.”

FINMA – Table ronde de la FINMA sur le thème du blockchain le 10 mai 2017 ” La FINMA saisit donc l’occasion de se pencher sur le thème du blockchain du point de vue de la surveillance et organise pour cela une table ronde sur ce thème le 10 mai 2017. La table ronde s’adresse aux acteurs du marché ainsi qu’aux experts intéressés.”

PayPal teams up with Android Pay for mobile payments ” The partnership will see PayPal becoming available as a payment method in the Android Pay service, which will allow U.S. users to pay for things like Uber as well as at retailers like Walgreens, and restaurants like Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway.”

Les paiements effectués par les réseaux sociaux atteignent désormais près de 3 mille milliards $ US “Les paiements effectués par les platesformes de commerce et de messagerie électroniques devraient faire augmenter le PIB de la Chine de 236 milliards $ d’ici 2025, ouvrant la voie à de nouvelles occasions économiques pour la population et les petites entreprises”

Bank of England accelerator to tackle Big Data and privacy in distributed ledgers “The Bank of England is inviting applications for its latest accelerator project with an emphasis on conducting proofs of concept around machine learning and privacy in distributed ledgers.”

Wells Fargo to pilot AI-based Messenger bot “Wells Fargo is boarding the chatbot train, launching a pilot of an AI-based customer services agent within Facebook’s Messenger platform.”

Nasdaq formalises fintech venture programme “Nasdaq has launched a dedicated venture investment unit to identify and collaborate on new technologies with fintech companies worldwide.”

Dutch banks back all-in-one mobile payments tech from ING “Six Dutch banks are getting behind ING’s multi-purpose mobile payments app Payconiq for a Summer roll out in the Netherlands.”

EC plans blockchain ‘observatory’ “The European Commission is pumping EUR500,000 into a blockchain and distributed ledger technology ‘observatory’ and forum to help it build up its knowledge and expertise on the subject.”

Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging app “Bitcoin exchange and virtual wallet operator Coinbase is bidding to emulate China’s hugely popular WeChat through a new unit that will offer a secure messaging app, an Ethereum wallet and a browser for Ethereum apps.”

SEC deals another blow to Bitcoin trading; ECB says “no” to blockchain “The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) again has denied the listing and trading of Bitcoin, the decentralised digital currency. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) has determined that whilst distributed ledger technology (DLT)/blockchain, has its advantages, it is not an option for the Eurosystem’s financial framework.”

Fund times with BNP Paribas blockchain-powered platform “BNP Paribas Securities Services is partnering with AXA Investment Managers for the creation of a new digital fund distribution platform.”

HelloPay merges with Ant Financial for AliPay boost “HelloPay Group, which runs the HelloPay payment platform and online shopping and selling site Lazada, has merged with China’s Ant Financial.”

Thumbs up for Mastercard’s new biometric card “Mastercard has launched its latest biometric card, combining chip technology with fingerprints to verify the cardholder’s identity for in-store purchases”

Intesa Sanpaolo and EBA Clearing complete first pan-European instant payment test “Italy’s largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, and EBA Clearing have successfully completed their first user testing activities on Dovetail’s solution for EBA’s pan-European real-time payment platform.”

BBVA and Ripple complete blockchain cross-border money transfer pilot “BBVA has announced the completion of “the first real-life implementation of an international money transfer using Ripple’s new distributed ledger technology (DLT)”.”

Payments start-up Plastc goes bust “Plastc, a US fintech start-up that created a card that could digitally hold 20 credit or debit cards, is filing for bankruptcy.”

Bank of America Customers Have Sent $8 Billion in P2P Payments “Bank of America reported 22 million mobile banking customers during its earnings, up 13% from this time last year, according to the bank, in line with the mobile growth levels reported from Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase for the quarter.”