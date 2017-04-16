La veille FinTech (16 avril 2017) – La blockchain est partout et Android Pay devient l’ami des banques

Blockchain competition with the biggest prize worldwide launched “Switzerland is already known for the Crypto Valley, one of the leading blockchain hubs worldwide. A new competition will further improve the significance and international profile of Switzerland in this field. The first edition of the award focusses on InsurTech”

Les cinq nouvelles start-up couvées par Mastercard sont… “Start Path, le programme de Mastercard dédié aux start-up, s’apprête à accompagner cinq nouvelles jeunes pousses respectivement basées en Israël, aux Etats-Unis, au Royaume-Uni, en Inde et au Nigeria.”

Le botnet IoT Mirai tente une incursion dans le bitcoin “Des experts ont découvert un module dans le botnet Mirai capable de miner des bitcoins sur des objets connectés piratés. Une fonctionnalité vite disparue.”

Postfinance investit dans les «bancomats virtuels» de Sonect “La start-up zurichoise Sonect boucle une première levée de fonds pour son app mobile permettant de retirer du cash dans les commerces.”

Le paiement mobile sans contact progresse avec les wearables “Les paiements NFC entrent peu à peu dans nos habitudes que déjà la nouvelle génération de paiement mobile sans contact se profile à l’horizon. Il sera très bientôt possible d’effectuer un petit achat sans carte bancaire, ni même smartphone.”

Visa and American Express to strengthen security for stolen contactless cards “The key risk to customers occurs when merchants process payments offline and store them in a batch to process later on, Griffith-Jones explained. At present, around 45% of contactless card transactions occur offline.”

Natixis s’offre la “fintech” PayPlug “Natixis a pris le contrôle de la jeune pousse PayPlug, qui a conçu une solution de paiement en ligne innovante en matière de sécurité et de développement des ventes.”

UK calls for global fintech regulations “The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called for an international regulatory framework to be applied to fintech startups in order to prevent a ‘Wild West’ approach to governance of the sector.”

Big banks partner Broadridge to pilot blockchain-based proxy voting “JPMorgan, Northern Trust and Banco Santander have teamed up with vendor Broadridge Financial Solutions to pilot the use of blockchain technology for proxy voting.”

Euroclear Bankchain service processes 100,000 gold settlements “The two day pilot included 16 market participants including Citi, Société Générale, MKS PAMP Group, INTL FCStone Ltd, Barrick Gold Corporation, NEX EBS BrokerTec and ED&F Man and saw over 100,000 settlements.”

Intesa Sanpaolo and EBA Clearing complete live tests of real-time payment system “Among the institutions funding the new EBA CLEARING infrastructure solution, Intesa Sanpaolo is the first one to connect to the test system”

CommBank prépare l’ère quantique “les enjeux sont tellement considérables que certains acteurs commencent à se préparer à cette révolution, aussi lointaine soit-elle. L’australienne CommBank fait partie de ceux-là.”

Starling, toute une banque en API ! “Un mois à peine après son lancement officiel, la néo-banque britannique Starling tient sa promesse d’ouverture vers l’extérieur. À l’occasion d’un hackathon qu’elle organisait le week-end passé, elle vient en effet de mettre en ligne son portail d’API. Surprise : ce sont (presque) tous ses services qui deviennent de la sorte accessibles aux développeurs”

Android Pay est l’ami des banques “Sans abandonner son propre porte-monnaie virtuel, Google propose dorénavant aux banques d’intégrer Android Pay au sein de leurs applications mobiles. “

Mastercard gets regulatory approval to buy VocaLink for $920m “Mastercard has got the all clear from the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) to acquire 92.4% of VocaLink for $920 million.”

Fintech boosts UK economy by £6.6bn “Oh UK fintech firms, you pretty things. The industry brings £6.6 billion to the nation’s economy, employs 61,000 people, and was showered with praise at the UK government’s inaugural International Fintech Conference in London.”

La Russie pourrait autoriser le Bitcoin en 2018 “Alors que les crypto-monnaies étaient interdites en Russie depuis 2014, le gouvernement de Vladimir Poutine serait en train de revoir son jugement.”