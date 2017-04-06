Créer maintenant votre blockchain en open source

La blockchain se démocratise à l’image des nouveaux développements, y compris open source, qui arrivent sur le marché. Pour vous faire une idée (ou démarrer votre projet), voici quelques principaux projets open source de blockchain disponibles aujourd’hui:

Openchain – Blockchain technology for the enterprise Openchain is an open source, enterprise-ready Blockchain technology platform.

MultiChain | Open source private blockchain platform Dynamically control who can connect, send and receive transactions, create assets, streams and blocks. Each blockchain is as open or as closed as you need.

IBM Blockchain – The Hyperledger Project Learn how Hyperledger Fabric enables blockchain for business, learn how to develop with Hyperledger Fabric, and engage IBM blockchain offerings using Hyperledger.

Ethereum Project Learn Solidity, a new language for smart contracts: Create a tradeable digital token that can be used as a currency, a representation of an asset, a virtual share, a proof of membership or anything at all. These tokens use a standard coin API, so your contract will be automatically compatible with any wallet, other contract or exchange also using this standard.

et d’autres articles en relation ici:

IBM Cloud launches enterprise-ready blockchain for Hyperledger Fabric ” Banking Technology IBM has unveiled its new release of IBM Blockchain, the “first” enterprise-ready blockchain service based on the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0. The service enables developers to build and host production blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud, and is underpinned by the IBM server LinuxONE.

SecureKey taps IBM to put identity on the blockchain IBM has rolled out an enterprise-ready build-your-own blockchain platform and announced a collaboration with Canada’s SecureKey on the commercial development of a federated identity service using the Hyperledger Frabric. Dubbed ‘IBM Blockchain’, the new framework is designed to help developers create, deploy and manage highly secure blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud.