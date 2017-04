Infographie KPMG : le financement des Fintech sur le déclin en 2016

Le rapport KPMG du pouls de la fintech du dernier trimestre 2016 montre que les investissements ont globalement ralenti en 2016.

After 2015’s record-setting $46.7 billion in global funding to fintech companies, 2016 brought reality back to the market with an almost 50 percent slide in fintech investment. According to The Pulse of Fintech – a quarterly report on global fintech trends produced by KPMG, 2016’s annual fintech funding total of $24.7 billion was significant compared to pre-2015 investment levels.

Given the significant interest in fintech globally, and its ongoing evolution in terms of market drivers, technologies and potential use-cases, KPMG is bringing you pulse of fintech investment globally. Each quarter, we’ll highlight key fintech deals, issues and challenges around the world, in addition to key trends and insights related to fintech in key regions, including North America, Asia and Europe.