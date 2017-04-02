La veille FinTech (2 avril 2017) – Les investissements s’écrasent en 2016 et l’Europe s’intéresse à la Fintech

La Société Générale s’exerce à comprendre les Millennials avec un «chatbot» “La banque, c’est une première en France, s’est associée à la start-up qui développe ce robot de discussion pour tester la bonne façon de dialoguer avec cette génération qui passe quatre heures par jour rivée à un smartphone.”

UBS pemettra à ses clients de signer des documents sous forme électronique “UBS met à disposition de ses clients la possibilité d’utiliser un service de signatures électroniques qualifiées, co-développé par le fournisseur de services de certification SwissSign.”

L’ANSSI devient partenaire du « Forum FinTech » visant à accompagner les nouveaux acteurs des technologies financières “Lancé l’été dernier par l’Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) et l’Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR), le forum est un collectif dédié à la veille, au dialogue et à la réflexion au profit des technologies financières.”

European Commission Considers Passporting Rights for FinTech Services “As Britain puts into motion its exit plan from the EU, the European Commission could threaten London’s fintech position by introducing EU passporting rights and lower regulatory requirements for fintech firms.”

Les investissements 2016 ont chuté de près de 50% par rapport à 2015 en Europe “Après une année 2015 record en termes de montants investis, la FinTech a connu un retour à la réalité l’année dernière. L’Europe a été particulièrement boudée par les investisseurs même si les perspectives de développement du secteur y sont plus intéressantes.”

EU consumers putting their trust in tech for money management “Europeans could avoid paying up to £7 billion in financial charges every year thanks to digital innovation helping them better manage their finances, according to international money transfer company Azimo.”

Singapore and France bolster fintech ties with cooperation agreements “The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today signed cooperation agreements with the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of France to enhance FinTech cooperation between both countries.”

IBM, Natixis and Trafigura team on blockchain platform for oil trades “Commodities trading house Trafigura and French bank Natixis are working with IBM to test the use of blockchain technology for settling US crude oil transactions.”

Nordea prepares for the robot future with virtual employees “The robots are coming, so says Nordea, which has already ‘hired’ a host of ‘virtual employees’ to take on repetitive tasks and is planning to introduce smarter, AI-based colleagues in the near future.”

Chinese messaging giant WeChat has big ambitions in Europe “Chinese messaging app WeChat is looking to grow its business in Europe, opening an office in the UK and holding talks with European luxury and fashion brands and payments institutions.”

Julius Bär: So futuristisch ist der neue Handelsraum “Die selbsternannte «Pureplay»-Privatbank verfügt über eine gewichtige Handelssparte. Mit einem hypermodernen Handelsraum in Zürich unterstreicht Julius Bär nun die Ambitionen im Trading.”

Germany’s KfW Bank in €5bn money transfer error “KfW, a German government-owned development bank, which gained publicity for erroneously transferring more than €300 million to Lehman Brothers the day it filed for bankruptcy, has done it again, according to Bloomberg.”

Square Enters Its First European Market: U.K. “The payments company has just expanded its services to the United Kingdom, according to a statement released today. The U.K. became the fifth market where Square’s services are now available, in addition to the U.S., Canada, Japan, and Australia.”