La veille FinTech (26 mars 2017) – L’Europe veut favoriser la concurrence grâce aux Fintech et IBM lance sa solution de blockchain clé en main

Bruxelles veut aider les Fintech à élargir la concurrence en banque et assurance “La Commission européenne veut supprimer les barrières nationales des services financiers, pour ouvrir un compte bancaire, demander un prêt ou transférer son bonus en assurance. Étendre l’identification en ligne facilitera l’émergence des nouveaux entrants mariant tech et finance.”

Enquête KPMG sur le financement des Fintech “Après 6 ans de croissance continue, les investissements dédiés au financement des Fintech dévissent de 47 % Tout comme le nombre de deals dans la Fintech en 2016 qui chute de 14 %. En Europe, la tendance à la baisse se confirme, avec des investissements divisés par cinq, passant sous la barre de 2013.”

Piratage: E-mail piraté: une banque rembourse son client “Une banque zurichoise a été condamnée à rembourser à un client 361’000 francs volés par des pirates informatiques.”

Starbucks to add gift cards to iMessage as Mobile Order & Pay grows “Starbucks customers across the US will soon be able to purchase gift cards using Apple Pay and send them to friends and family within Apple’s iMessage platform.”

Le paiement par reconnaissance vocale bientôt disponible “Dès le mois de juin 2017, les clients de la Banque postale pourront utiliser Talk to Pay, un dispositif de paiement par reconnaissance vocale.”

F10 Opens Applications for Fintech Accelerator Program “Registration for P2 program is now open until April 28th, 2017, for the P2 FinTech Startup Accelerator Program, which will take place from July 3rd to December 7th, 2017. “

Fintech: Launch of Interbank Refinancing Tool “Swiss fintech startup Loanboox has extended its range of services from the brokerage of public investments to the refinancing of the banking industry.”

IBM Launches New Developer Tools for Financial Services “IBM InterConnect announced the launch of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services to offer the essential building blocks for the creation of financial services apps on the IBM Cloud.”

Top 25 Annual Fintech Conferences Your Business Needs Attend “The rapid growth of the fintech industry has been matched by the mushrooming number of international conferences.”

Bruxelles consulte sur les fintechs “Parmi les initiatives envisagées figurent la création d’une licence générale pour le secteur mais aussi un encadrement plus strict des fournisseurs de services de données aux banques et aux assurances.”

La Suisse veut devenir leader dans les fintech “La région de Zoug veut devenir la prochaine Silicon Valley spécialisée dans l’innovation technologique et notamment dans la blockchain. Une association regroupant tout l’écosystème et soutenue par l’Etat a été lancée.”

Samsung Pay arrives in India “Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of its flagship mobile payments service, Samsung Pay, in India.”

European Commission opens public consultation on fintech “The European Commission is to run a public consultation on fintech as it bids to shape its policy response to the booming market for new innovations in financial services”

Crealogix kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück “Der Bankensoftware-Anbieter Crealogix profitiert vom Digitalisierungstrend in der Finanzbranche. Dank starkem Wachstum schrieb das Unternehmen wieder einen Halbjahresgewinn.”

IBM Cloud launches enterprise-ready blockchain for Hyperledger Fabric “IBM has unveiled its new release of IBM Blockchain, the “first” enterprise-ready blockchain service based on the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0.”

Bank of England teams with Ripple for cross-border payments “The Bank of England’s (BoE) fintech accelerator has teamed with Ripple for a cross-border payments proof of concept (PoC).”

SIX picks IBM Watson for cybercrime fight “SIX Securities Services, Switzerland’s post-trade market infrastructure, will use IBM Watson for its new cognitive security operations centre (SOC).”

House of Lords calls for action on UK financial exclusion “The House of Lords Financial Exclusion Committee is calling for the UK Government, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and banks to give greater priority to tackling financial exclusion.”

Accenture, IBM and Microsoft fuel blockchain market growth “The global blockchain market will experience massive growth during the next five years – powered by the activities of “key vendors” Accenture, IBM and Microsoft.”