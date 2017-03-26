La veille FinTech (26 mars 2017) – L’Europe veut favoriser la concurrence grâce aux Fintech et IBM lance sa solution de blockchain clé en main

Posted from Diigo. The rest of my favorite links are here.

Toujours au courant !

Recevez les derniers articles
directement dans votre boite aux lettres
Simple et rapide
 GO !

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *