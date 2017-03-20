Le FMI commence à s’intéresser à la Fintech

Le Fond Monétaire International crée ainsi un groupe d’expert en vue d’analyser les opportunités (et les risques) provoqués par la Fintech

The Group is composed of highly-experienced and respected leaders in the field of finance and technology and includes industry pioneers, regulators, lawyers and academics. The Group will provide advice to help IMF staff deepen its understanding of FinTech issues. It will work closely with the IMF’s Interdepartmental Working Group on Finance and Technology, which was established in 2016, to study the economic and regulatory implications of developments in the area of finance and technology.