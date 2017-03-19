La veille Sécurité (19 mars 2017) – les données de 33 millions d’employés US dans la nature et bientôt une école de recrue suisse en cybersécurité?

Guy Parmelin imagine une école de recrues dédiée à la cybersécurité “L’armée suisse doit renforcer sa cellule dédiée à la cybersécurité, plaide le ministre de la Défense Guy Parmelin, qui souhaite tripler d’ici 2020 le nombre de personnes qui luttent contre les attaques informatiques.”

EU to force Facebook, Google and Twitter to change terms and conditions for European users “The European Commission is looking to force social media giants, such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, to change their terms of service for European users.”

Researchers find 36 Android devices shipping with pre-installed malware “Check Point originally listed 38 devices, but later dropped the number to 36. Nexus 5 and Nexus 5x were originally on the list of infected phones, but Check Point removed those models without explanation in an update of its blog post.”

France Abandons Plans for Internet Voting “Some good election security news for a change: France is dropping its plans for remote Internet voting, because it’s concerned about hacking.”

Leaked: Personal info on 33+ million employees across the US “Personal and contact information on over 33 million employees of various US-based corporations and federal agencies like the Department of Defense has been leaked.”

WhatsApp, Telegram Flaw Gives Hackers Full Account Access “A new vulnerability discovered in popular messaging services like WhatsApp and Telegram lets hackers assume complete control over accounts.”

Les explications du piratage de Yahoo par 2 Russes “Digne d’un scenario de film, le hack du siècle – celui du piratage d’au moins 500 millions de comptes Yahoo – trouve ses racines dans une méthode de piratage très minutieuse employée par deux talentueux hackers à la solde d’espions russes.”