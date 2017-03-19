La veille FinTech (19 mars 2017) – Visa veut payer avec des lunettes et N26 engrange plus de 1’000 nouveaux clients par jour

La Banque Postale va déployer le paiement par reconnaissance vocale en juin 2017 “La Banque Postale a expérimenté la solution Talk to Pay auprès de 500 personnes membres de son LAB Client. Le dispositif d’authentification vocale va être déployé auprès de tous les clients dès le mois de juin prochain.”

Singapore and Japan establish FinTech Cooperation Framework “The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan announced the establishment of a Co-operation Framework to enhance FinTech linkages between both countries.”

VISA veut transformer les lunettes en cartes bancaires “A priori, il s’agit de lunettes anodines. Mais à la différence des lunettes ordinaires, celles-ci sont dotées d’une puce NFC (assez discrète) qui permet de faire des paiements sur les terminaux qui supportent déjà le paiement sans contact.”

Gmail sous Android propose le transfert d’argent gratuit par mail “Gmail vient de prendre une décision qui devrait chambouler tous le secteur du transfert d’argent, car il sera désormais possible d’envoyer de l’argent à ses amis ou sa famille par mail, mais surtout gratuitement.”

N26 now has 300,000 customers and adds 1,000 users per day “You’d think it would be a bit harder to get new users when your startup is a bank. But N26 is now available in 17 European countries and has opened 300,000 bank accounts for its user base. Currently, 1,000 people sign up to N26 every day.”

IMF Managing Director Welcomes Establishment of High Level Advisory Group on FinTech “The Group is composed of highly-experienced and respected leaders in the field of finance and technology and includes industry pioneers, regulators, lawyers and academics.”

US Treasury Bureau Issues Guidelines for Fintech Bank Charters “The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has released additional detail on evaluating national bank charter applications from Fintech or financial technology companies that engage in banking.”

Le fonds Vista achète la fintech canadienne DH Corp pour 3,34 mds “Le fonds d’investissement Vista Equity Partners a annoncé lundi le rachat de DH Corp DH.TO , fournisseur canadien de technologies de paiement, dans le cadre d’une transaction estimée à 4,8 milliards de dollars canadiens (3,34 milliards d’euros). “

Google brings P2P payments to Gmail Android app “Google is wading back into the crowded P2P payments arena, adding a feature to its Gmail Android app that makes sending friends funds as easy as attaching a file to an email.”

Banks embrace the cloud “Overcoming security concerns, the majority of financial services firms in the US and Asia Pacific have embraced cloud technology, won over by the potential for massive cost savings, according to research from IDC Financial Insights.”

Saxo plant Meetingroom für Fintechs in Zürich “Die Trading-Bank Saxo Schweiz zügelt ihren Sitz von Zollikon in die Zürcher Innenstadt. CEO Patrick Hunger kündigt im Gespräch mit finews.ch ausserdem die Eröffnung einer Trading-Lounge mitten in der City an.”

Fusion: un show à l’américaine pour présenter les 8 startups de l’année “Fusion, l’accélérateur genevois de start-ups FinTech, organisait la semaine dernière dans les locaux de la Fédération des Entreprises Romandes son second « Demo Day » afin de présenter les 8 startups de la volée 2016-2017.”

JPMorgan Chase acquires MCX payments technology “Remember CurrentC, the QR-based mobile payment service created by MCX, a consortium of the largest merchants in the US? Yes, the one that was going to be used in major retail stores across the US, while Apple Pay was banned there? The one that ultimately never got off the ground.”

Lloyds in £1.3bn tech outsourcing deal with IBM “UK-based banking group Lloyds is to outsource its tech to IBM in a seven-year deal worth £1.3 billion, according to FT. More than 1,900 jobs will be shifted to IBM and £760 million of costs will be cut as a result.”

SIX Securities Services unveils blockchain based bond issuing solution “SIX Securities Services, Switzerland’s post-trade market infrastructure says it has developed – “and intends to deploy” – a new bond issuing solution based on the distributed ledger technology (DLT).”

Vantiv Beats FirstData as Largest U.S. Merchant Acquirer “Payments services provider Vantiv becomes the largest U.S. merchant acquirer, beating FirstData for the first time in 20 years.”

Apple and IBM Aim to Banish Desktops from Bank Branches | Bank Innovation “At least that’s the idea behind IBM’s MobileFirst for iOS app suite — apps, designed specifically for bank employees in different sectors, including corporate, private and retail, SME, and others. To create the suite – intended for various industries in addition to banking – IBM first teamed up with Apple, its ancient enemy, two years ago.”

Orange Bank sera lancée mi-mai “Le directeur général de Groupama, co-actionnaire de la future banque, a annoncé la date de lancement de l’offre grand public. L’assureur la distribuera par la suite dans ses agences au second semestre.”

Le réseau Swift déconnecte les banques nord-coréennes de son système “Déjà très isolée sur la scène internationale, la Corée du Nord est désormais totalement coupée du reste du monde sur le plan financier.”