La veille FinTech (19 mars 2017) – Visa veut payer avec des lunettes et N26 engrange plus de 1’000 nouveaux clients par jour

Posted from Diigo. The rest of my favorite links are here.

Toujours au courant !

Recevez les derniers articles
directement dans votre boite aux lettres
Simple et rapide
 GO !

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *