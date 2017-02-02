Les Fintech peuvent offrir de nouvelles options bancaires à des milliards de personnes

La fintech est une opportunité d’offrir de nouvelles options à des milliards de personnes dans le monde. A l’image des articles publiés par le Harvard Business Review, voici une synthèse de qualité qui rappelle l’essentiel et l’importance disruptive de la Fintech dans le monde.

Fintech Companies Could Give Billions of People More Banking Options

Much has been made of the fact that a new breed of financial technology (or fintech) companies is unbundling banks in the developed world. Startups are attacking all of the components of the traditional bank value proposition (e.g., accounts, portfolio management, mortgages, car loans, person-to-person payments).

