Les tendances FinTech à suivre en 2017

Comme chaque début d’année, le web s’épanche et fait ses pronostics sur les technologies et tendances à ne pas manquer. Pour vous faciliter ce travail de revue, voici un florilège d’articles en mode boule de cristal pour 2017 sur le domaine FinTech

Fintech Trending: Blockchain Building Blocks for 2017 – Finovate What blockchain trends from 2016 are worth watching for follow-through in 2017? Here are five blockchain players to keep an eye on as the new year begins. IBM: Something Old, Something New, Something Blue It is remarkable that a company that is more than 100 years old (« International Business Machines ») is one of the leading Read more…

Blockchain, cybercriminalité et cloud, priorités des banques en 2017 Stratégie Une technologie blockchain plus mûre, une cybercrimalité plus puissante et le cloud vont perturber les DSI des banques en 2017. Les douze derniers mois ont été une période de changement technologique dans le secteur financier britannique, avec le lancement de concurrents, les banques numériques et le développement de systèmes basés sur des blockchains, l’adoption accrue du cloud et une menace croissante en cybersécurité.

Top 5 payments predictions for 2017 | BankNXT Brian Roemmele and Faisal Khan look ahead to what might change in payments in 2017. Happy new year! As 2017 starts, it’s only fair that we give our predictions as to what will happen in the payments world in 2017.

Fintech Predictions for 2017 The Fintech industry has shown unending promise, with the year 2016 hailing it as the next big growth sector. Start-ups are mushrooming across the Fintech landscape, driving innovation and new initiative across the sub-domains of lending, credit, and payments. The year 2017 shows great promise for this niche sector.

6 Hottest Trends for Banking 2017 Change is imminent in banking, and as we begin the new year the only debate seems to be what is going to be driving that change. Over the course of 2017, what is going to transform banking the most? Well, we have some ideas. 1.

The Daily Fintech Top 10 Consumer Fintech Predictions for 2017 Happy New Year 2017 from Bernard Lunn. #1 Challenger Banks challenged Big banks getting traction with their digital only services make investors nervous about the thesis that being digital only is enough to create sustainable competitive advantage. A few challenger banks (aka neobanks or ful…

The Daily Fintech Top 10 Fintech Predictions for 2017 First, how did we do on last year’s predictions? Here are our predictions from last year with a yes, no, maybe self-assessment score: Bitcoin price will be volatile (no duh) but will end 2016 not much different from 2015. Bitcoin will fall deep into the slough of despond and entrepreneurs will avoid any mention of…

2017 lending trends for banks | BankNXT Auke Douwe Veenstra looks at the year ahead for lending trends, and expects regtech, blockchain and machine learning to play their part.

2017 Banking Transformation Trends Orignally published on swifltyagile Happy New Year! I hope everybody has had a great festive period. Mine was amazing, I spent time absorbing the beauty of nature in winter and sharing special moments with loved ones with complete digital detox.

2017 Year of Digital Payments A discussion of trends in innovation management within financial institutions, and the key processes, technology and cultural shifts driving innovation. Abstract – In last few years we have seen tsunami kind of disruption in payments services, which led eCommerce, wallet services, digital payments, and remittances to just explode.

FinTech : que nous réserve 2017 ? – EconomieMatin Alors que le monde n’est pas encore remis des bouleversements politiques qui ont marqué 2016, il est en cette fin d’année très délicat de formuler de quelconque

Un podcast:

Fintech – what’s next? | BankNXT Brett King talks about a year of fintech, and looks ahead to 2017 with expert guests that include Chris Skinner and Jim Marous. Today, and for the final show of the year, I’m hosting a group of fintech all-stars – Chris Skinner, Jim Marous, Dave Birch, Ghela Boskovich and Penny Crosman, to review a bit of 2016 and talk about the trends and predictions for 2017.

et c’est également une occasion d’une brève rétrospective en 2016: