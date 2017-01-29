La veille FinTech (29 janv 2017) – La blockchain se développe en Suisse et Alibaba se renforce dans le transfert d’argent

Le parc d’innovation de Zurich veut se lancer dans la technologie « blockchain » « Zurich, deuxième place financière européenne, veut faire de son parc d’innovation de Dübendorf un centre de l’innovation dans la « blockchain », une technologie qui pourrait révolutionner les transactions juridiques et bancaires. »

Apple Pay records 50% growth in 2016, as mobile apps and websites prove most popular « The number of monthly US Apple Pay credit card transactions conducted in-app, online and at the in-store point of sale grew by 50% between December 2015 and December 2016, research released by consumer spending analytics portal TXN reveals, with mobile apps and websites attracting the highest proportion of transactions. »

Twitter abandonne son bouton « buy » « Twitter va changer. Le réseau social est même déjà en train de changer. Son engouement pour le ecommerce va bientôt prendre fin avec la suppression du bouton « buy. » »

Zoho Debuts New Payments Solution « Zoho, which offers cloud-based business operating systems, unveiled Zoho Checkout, a payments system geared toward businesses that want to set up the ability to be paid online, rather than via cash, and do so without the use of a website or processing equipment. »

Loanboox: From 0 to 1 Billion Swiss Francs in 4 Months « Loanboox, a Zurich-based financing platform, has been inundated with requests from customers. The fintech company is determined to go it alone. »

First Blockchain Backed E-Government Platform for Switzerland « Procivis was launched with the aim to develop and offer an “e-government as a service” solution that draws on Estonia’s leading experience in the field, combines it with the strengths of emerging blockchain technology and builds on Switzerland’s trusted values. »

LendingRobot launches automated hedge fund secured by blockchain tech « Bots are taking over — we all know that — and one of the latest sectors to succumb to the trend is fintech. LendingRobot, a robo-advisor for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, announced today the launch of LendingRobot Series, an automated hedge fund designed as an alternative to fixed income investments »

Chinese banks are using blockchain to fight fraud « Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector. »

30 millions d’euros pour Raisin, une FinTech allemande qui veut révolutionner l’épargne bancaire « La start-up berlinoise Raisin, qui développe une plateforme en ligne de produits d’épargne de banques européennes, a levé 30 millions d’euros en série C auprès du fonds américain Thrive Capital, qui a investi dans Spotify et Slack »

EU watchdog tells FS firms to focus on blockchain security risks « Financial services firms rushing to adopt blockchain need to make sure that they address the security challenges associated with the technology, the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (Enisa) has warned »

Nasdaq hails Estonian blockchain pilot for proxy voting « Nasdaq has successfully completed a proof-of-concept using blockchain technology to streamline proxy voting on companies listed on its Tallinn Stock Exchange, hinting that a wider rollout could be in the pipeline. »

HSBC offshores 200 IT jobs; closes 62 branches « HSBC is offshoring around 200 UK IT jobs to India, China and Poland and shutting 62 branches with the loss of another 180 positions. »

Mobile payments boost PayPal Q4 revenue « Global technology platform and digital payments leader PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2016. »

Scotiabank opens Digital Factory in Toronto « Scotiabank has opened a 70,000 square foot Digital Factory in downtown Toronto which will house 350 digital, design, engineering and agile experts working to improve customer experiences. »

Lloyds tests augmented reality app for hard-of-hearing « Lloyds Banking Group is trialing a mobile app that scans financial literature and translates it via augmented reality into British Sign Language for hard-of-hearing customers. »

UK Government to host international fintech conference as Brexit shadow looms « The UK Government is to host an international fintech conference in April in a bid to attract more investment into London’s financial technology hub. »

Citi adds credit card scanning to mobile app « Starting today, U.S. Citi credit cardmembers can scan their cards using their mobile device’s camera when activating in the Citi Mobile App. »

Xapo erhält grünes Licht von der Finma « Die amerikanische Bitcoin-Firma Xapo mit Geschäftstätigkeit in Zug kann hierzulande nun richtig loslegen. »

Die zehn vielversprechendsten Schweizer Fintechs « Das Schweizer Fintech-Universum wächst täglich weiter. Annähernd 200 Unternehmen kämpfen um Kunden und Märkte. Hier sind die zehn vielversprechendsten Fintechs. »