La police suisse s’arme d’un fusil anti-drone au World Economic Forum

Comme chaque année, la ville de Davos devient une véritable forteresse à l’occasion du World Economic Forum. Que ce soit par les voies terrrestre ou aérienne, tous les accès aux différentes zones de haute sécurité sont contrôlés. Pour prendre en compte les nouvelles menaces, cette année la police suisse s’est ainsi armée d’un fusil anti-drone comme le rapporte les différents articles ci-dessous:

WEF spokesman Georg Schmitt explained: « While drones have great potential, they have — just as every new technology or aspect of the Fourth Industrial Revolution — also a potential downside. The forum takes the safety and security of its participants seriously. It is therefore normal that we take any potential issue into account and prepare for it. »

The gunner looks like a character in a dystopian movie in which the ruling elite prepare to fight off a scrappy, tech-savvy rebellion. The reality? Maybe not that far off. Swiss police were pictured this week in Davos testing anti-drone jammers, which resemble massive machine guns, as part of security preparations for the World Economic Forum.

(source de l’image Photographe Simon Dawson Bloomberg, Fusil anti-drone WEF 2017)

A noter que ce fusil ne détruit pas directement le drone mais il neutralise les communications pour le rendre incontrôlable par son pilote. C’est alors aux tireurs d’élite de terminer le travail.

The HP 47 interferes with a drone by blocking it from sending signals back to its operator and disabling remote-control access. The drone wouldn’t be able to transmit its video feed, either.

The drone wouldn’t just drop to the ground. Instead, it should hover in place within an invisible fence created by the jammer.