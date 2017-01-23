Le top 10 des technologies stratégiques en 2017 selon Gartner

La société de recherche et de conseil Gartner a publié sa liste des 10 technologies stratégiques à garder à l’oeil en 2017:
Today, a digital stethoscope has the ability to record and store heartbeat and respiratory sounds. Tomorrow, the stethoscope could function as an “intelligent thing” by collecting a massive amount of such data, relating the data to diagnostic and treatment information, and building an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered doctor assistance app to provide the physician with diagnostic support in real-time. AI and machine learning increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.
Dans son classement, Gartner propose 10 tendances organisées selon les 3 domaines ci-desssous:
Dans le domaine de l’intelligence
- Trend No. 1: AI & Advanced Machine Learning
- Trend No. 2: Intelligent Apps
- Trend No. 3: Intelligent Things
Dans le domaine du Digital:
- Trend No. 4: Virtual & Augmented Reality
- Trend No. 5: Digital Twin
- Trend No. 6: Blockchain
Le domaine des réseaux maillés (Mesh)
- Trend No. 7: Conversational Systems
- Trend No. 8: Mesh App and Service Architecture
- Trend No. 9: Digital Technology Platforms
- Trend No. 10: Adaptive Security Architecture
