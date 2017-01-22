La veille FinTech (22 janv 2017) – 7 banques européennes se pressent vers la blockchain et la Maison Blanche souhaite cadrer la Fintech

One in 10 UK consumers have used mobile payments, survey reveals « More than one in 10 (11%) of UK consumers have made an in-store mobile payment and do so occasionally, with 2% doing so “wherever possible”, research from price comparison service uSwitch reveals. 6% of Britons value mobile payment technology as the most useful feature of their smartphone, rising to 8% among 18- to 34-year-olds »

Mercedes Pay mobile payments unveiled for Daimler mobility services « Customers of Daimler’s mobility services will soon be able to use a dedicated Mercedes Pay mobile payments platform, allowing them to “easily and securely pay for mobility offerings and services using their smartphones”, the German automotive giant has announced. »

Banques et assureurs s’essaient au « co-working » « Société Générale, LCL, les Banques Populaires et Groupama proposent la location ponctuelle de bureaux en agence. Ils espèrent ainsi redynamiser leurs points de vente. »

Deutsche Bourse turns to fintech partners to build ‘Exchange 4.0’ « Deutsche Bourse is promising to cooperate with fintech firms and tap new technologies such as big data, AI and, above all, blockchain as it moves toward the creation of an ‘Exchange 4.0′ »

US fintech firms join forces to push data sharing via APIs « A host of US fintech firms – including Betterment, Kabbage and Ripple – have set up an industry group to push for consumers’ rights to share their bank financial data with third parties. »

POSB virtual agent chats with customers on Facebook « DBS Bank subsidiary POSB is using technology from Kasisto, the firm behind Apple’s Siri AI, to enable natural language conversations with customers through Facebook Messenger »

Bezahlen mit dem Fingerring « Das kontaktlose Zahlen per Smartphone oder mittels Plastikkarten nistet sich hierzulande langsam ein. Nun tüfteln Schweizer Banken an weiteren Bezahlformen – ein Prototyp soll demnächst getestet werden. »

BNP Paribas Wealth Management goes for digital client experience and “pizza” teams « BNP Paribas Wealth Management has unveiled its new Client Experience venture co-created with customers and fintech firms. »

Seven European banks join forces for blockchain platform for SMEs « Seven European banks – Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, KBC, Rabobank, Société Générale and UniCredit – have agreed in principle to develop a blockchain-based shared platform for domestic and international commerce for SMEs »

The White House unveils fintech framework for US « The National Economic Council (NEC) of the US, part of the Office of White House Policy, has published a whitepaper, “A Framework for Fintech”. »

RosEvroBank builds blockchain platform for remote customer identification « RosEvroBank, a top-50 bank in Russia, has created a prototype of a blockchain-based system that enables remote verification of customers for other financial institutions. »

HSBC to capitalise on tech innovation with technology advisory board « HSBC has appointed a technology advisory board of top-level specialists from around the globe as the banking giant is keen to capitalise on opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, blockchain and data science, combat cybercrime and leverage its global infrastructure. »