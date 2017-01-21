Les 10 startups nominées pour les Swiss Fintech Awards 2017

Le 31 janvier prochain auront lieu les Swiss Fintech Awards 2017. Organisée pour mettre en avant l’innovation Fintech suisse, la manifestation s’articulera autour de 2 catégories:
Catégorie 1. Early Stage Startup of the Year
Start-up de moins de 2 ans et moins de 2.5 mios CHF de financement
Le Top 5 des sélectionnées dans cette catégorie sont
- AAAccell
- Advanon
- Crowdhouse
- Gatechain
- Inpher
Catégorie 2. Growth Stage Startup of the Year
Les autres start-up plus vieilles que 2 ans ou bénéficiant de fond de plus de 2.5 mios CHF
Le Top 5 des sélectionnées dans cette catégorie sont
- Arviem
- Bexio
- Fundbase
- Lykke
- Qumram
Pour plus d'information :
Ten startups nominated for the Swiss Fintech Awards Startupticker.ch | The Swiss Startup News channel
The Top ten startups to participate in the Swiss Fintech Awards 2017 have been nominated. They will participate in the fintech boot camp by Accenture and pitch at the speed dating event before all jury members and members of the awards supporters club.
et ici directement sur la page de l'organisateur:
