Les 10 startups nominées pour les Swiss Fintech Awards 2017

Le 31 janvier prochain auront lieu les Swiss Fintech Awards 2017. Organisée pour mettre en avant l’innovation Fintech suisse, la manifestation s’articulera autour de 2 catégories:

Catégorie 1. Early Stage Startup of the Year

Start-up de moins de 2 ans et moins de 2.5 mios CHF de financement

Le Top 5 des sélectionnées dans cette catégorie sont

  1. AAAccell
  2. Advanon
  3. Crowdhouse
  4. Gatechain
  5. Inpher

Catégorie 2. Growth Stage Startup of the Year

Les autres start-up plus vieilles que 2 ans ou bénéficiant de fond de plus de 2.5 mios CHF

Le Top 5 des sélectionnées dans cette catégorie sont

  1. Arviem
  2. Bexio
  3. Fundbase
  4. Lykke
  5. Qumram

Pour plus d’information :

et ici directement sur la page de l’organisateur:

FINANZ UND WIRTSCHAFT FORUM

Das Finanz und Wirtschaft Forum ist auf die Konzeption und Realisierung hochwertiger Konferenzen und anderer Veranstaltungsformate spezialisiert

