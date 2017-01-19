KPMG : La croissance de la Fintech ralentit

KPMG, en collaboration avec CB Insights, a publié récemment une analyse de des investissement dans le domaine de la Fintech pour le 3ème trimestre 2016. Ainsi, si les investissements continuent de croître en Asie, c’est une diminution qui est simultanément constatée pour l’Europe et l’Amérique du Nord.

While VC interest in fintech companies remains high around the globe, market uncertainty has causedmany investors to take a conservative approach in Q3’16.Both the number of deals and total value of VC investment in fintech dropped in Q3’16 due, in largepart, to the lack of $1 billion+ mega-deals. The total dollars invested this quarter was also less thanhalf of that seen in Q3’15.Despite quarterly decreases, the view of year-to-date fintech investment shows a positive trend. WhileVC-specific funding isn’t expected to exceed 2015’s peak investment levels, total funding to fintechcompanies is on track to exceed 2015 totals. This shows that while VC investment in fintech has fallenthis year, fintech is still a high priority for the investment community as a whole