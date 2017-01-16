La veille Sécurité (16 janv 2017) – les ransomewares s’attaquent aux bases de données et les outils de piratage de la NSA en vente sur Internet

Données personnelles : Microsoft fait quelques ajustements dans Windows 10 « Au cours de la dernière année, régulateurs et défenseurs de la vie privée ont pris pour cible Microsoft et sa politique de collecte de données dans Windows 10. Microsoft tente de répondre aux critiques et change notamment la façon dont Windows 10 collecte les données de télémétrie. »

Messages et appels WhatsApp « privés » pourraient être consultés par Facebook « Une faille dans le service de messagerie instantanée WhatsApp pourrait être utilisée par Facebook, à qui appartient l’application, pour avoir accès aux messages et appels « privés » des utilisateurs. »

Après MongoDB, les instances Elasticsearch rançonnées « Les cybercriminels ont trouvé une nouvelle cible pour demander des rançons : les instances Elasticsearch. Déjà plus de 600 sont atteintes et le nombre devrait croître fortement. »

Les outils de piratage Windows de la NSA en vente sur Internet « Les pirates de Shadow Brokers dévoilent un autre pan de l’arsenal de l’agence secrète, confirmant au passage l’inefficacité des antivirus face au piratage gouvernemental. »

Pacemakers patched against potentially lifethreatening hacks « Five months after the FDA and DHS launched probes into claims that its pacemakers and cardiac monitoring technology were vulnerable to potentially life-threatening hacks, St Jude Medical has issued security fixes »

MongoDB ransacked: Now 27,000 databases hit in mass ransom attacks « Tens of thousands of poorly configured MongoDB databases have been compromised over the past week, with attackers wiping data and demanding up to one bitcoin to return it »

WordPress, Joomla, and Magento Continue to Be the Most Hacked CMSs « Based on statistical data gathered by Sucuri from 7,937 compromised websites, WordPress, Joomla, and Magento, in this order, continued to be the most hacked CMS platforms in the third quarter of 2016 (months of July, August, and September). »

EU to Simplify Those Pesky Cookie Warning Popups, but Not Remove Them « The European Commission is currently debating new legislation that will overhaul some of the EU e-privacy rules, including the hated cookie consent popups that have ruined the web experience for many users. »

Trump’s New Cyber-Security Advisor Runs a Very, Very Insecure Website « Yesterday, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani as his cyber security advisor concerning the US private sector. »

Ransomware extorts Los Angeles school to the tune of $28,000 « Los Angeles Community College District (LACDD) agreed to pay the hefty ransom demand to criminals who successfully infected the network of Los Angeles Valley College (LAVC) in a ransomware attack on December 30th, 2016. »

Yahoo email scanning explanations rejected by EU « Explanations given by the United States government to the European Commission about the secret court order asking Yahoo to scan all incoming emails to gather intelligence were rejected for failing to meet expectations »

Mobile forensics firm Cellebrite confirms data breach « The confirmation comes a few hours after Motherboard released general information about 900 GB of data that they obtained and has supposedly been stolen from the firm. »

Rançon de 100 000 $ non payée : 1,5 million de comptes ESEA compromis « Suite à l’infection de ses systèmes informatiques par un ransomware, la ligue professionnelle d’e-Sports ESEA a refusé de payer 100 000 dollars. D’après LeakedSource, près d’1,5 million de comptes utilisateurs auraient été compromis. »

2 Italiens impliqués dans une vaste opération de cyberespionnage « Un « couple » de complices Italiens – un frère et une soeur – aurait piraté au moins 18 000 ordinateurs appartenant à des cadres d’entreprises et de l’administration italienne à l’aide du malware Pyramid Eye en s’appuyant sur un réseau international de serveurs. C’est la plus grande opération de piratage jamais mise à jour sur le sol italien. »

60 milliards de dollars pour la cyberdéfense US « Donald Trump a promis de demander à des personnes les plus au fait des questions de piratage de lui remettre un rapport sur « la cyberdéfense » dans les 90 jours suivants son entrée en fonction. »

Biometric payments pilot to test palm vein replacement for cards « South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning to launch a pilot in the first half of 2017 that will allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale using palm vein authentication technology, without the need of a physical payment card. »