La veille FinTech (16 janv 2017) – iZettle et Funding Circle lèvent plus de $160 mios de dollars

Samsung Pay doubles users every week since Samsung Rewards launch « The number of daily Samsung Pay users has doubled every week since the launch of Samsung Rewards in the US in November 2016 »

Biometric payments pilot to test palm vein replacement for cards « South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning to launch a pilot in the first half of 2017 that will allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale using palm vein authentication technology, without the need of a physical payment card. »

Barclays to issue cards with dynamic CVV? « UK bank Barclays is planning to issue bank cards that replace the three-digit security number on the back of the card with a dynamic CVV code that changes periodically to tackle online purchasing fraud »

iZettle Secures $63M For SME Services « Sweden-based iZettle secured new funding from investors, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 11), as the company looks to strengthen its position in the SME financial services space. According to an announcement, the firm raised $63 million from backers in a funding round led by Victory Park Capital and existing supporters. The financing comes in the form of equity, iZettle said. »

La fintech WealthBar atteint 100 M$ d’investissements en ligne « WealthBar, une jeune société de technologie financière de Vancouver et l’un des premiers gestionnaires de portefeuille en ligne, gère maintenant 100 M$ en actifs discrétionnaires pour des clients partout au pays. »

Funding Circle : la licorne FinTech européenne lève 100 millions de dollars « Nouveau tour de table pour Funding Circle. La plate-forme de crowdlending venue d’Angleterre se dit rentable après six ans d’activité. »

LendingRobot: un hedge fund utilisant la blockchain « La blockchain fait son entrée dans le monde très fermé des fonds de couverture. En fait, LendingRobot est un des premiers à offrir un hedge fund qui utilise la technologie blockchain pour automatiser son processus. »

Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard « The UK’s Faster Payments scheme has released a mapping tool to enable developers to convert its existing ISO 8583 message protocol to the internationally recognised ISO 20022 standard. »

Swiss fintech startup Advanon raises 13.5m CHF « Advanon offers an online platform that allows SMEs to finance their open invoices directly through investors. »

Swift goes deeper into the blockchain « Interbank payments network Swift is stepping up its exploration of the blockchain, launching a new proof of concept test to determine if distributed ledger technology could help banks reconcile their nostro databases in real time »

Deloitte to open Wall Street blockchain lab « Deloitte is opening a blockchain lab on New York’s financial district, in what it bills a ‘make or break’ year for the nascent technology. »

BNP Paribas mobile wallet secured by Gemalto « Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is supplying BNP Paribas, a leading European bank, with Mobile Protector, a highly secure solution to protect Wa!, an innovative multi-brand, omni-channel mobile wallet that combines payments, shopping coupons and loyalty programs. »

EU Parliament suggests robots be classified as ‘electronic persons’ for liability issues « EU rules for the fast-evolving field of robotics, to settle issues such as compliance with ethical standards and liability for accidents involving driverless cars, should be put forward by the EU Commission, urged the Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday. »

Will Starbucks make Bitcoin mainstream? « In the latest sign that Bitcoin is moving into the mainstream, iPayYou, a US-based platform, said its technology now will enable coffee and food purchases at Starbucks »

Axis first bank in India to use Ripple’s blockchain network « Axis Bank has become the first bank in India to use Ripple’s blockchain network for cross-border payments. »

HSBC targets Hong Kong millennials with new social payment app « HSBC will unveil a new payment app in Hong Kong in early 2017 aimed at millennials and offering a social aspect in addition to just payments. »

Slack Invests in Finance Bot Startup Sway Finance « When it comes to bots, no one has more variety than Slack. More than 500 bots populate the popular messaging platform. »