La veille Sécurité (8 janv 2017) – Des bases de données chiffrées, le FBI qui perd des données et la politique américaine s’intéresse aux cyber-attaques

Un artiste berlinois crée des vêtements perturbant la reconnaissance faciale. « L’artiste berlinois Adam Harvey, fan de nouvelles technologies, se prépare à lancer mi-janvier une gamme de vêtements qui déjoueraient la reconnaissance faciale. »

La France affirme avoir déjoué 24’000 cyberattaques en 2016 « Les cyberattaques visant la France « doublent chaque année ». Les services français ont bloqué en 2016 « 24’000 attaques externes » informatiques, selon le ministre de la Défense, Jean-Yves Le Drian. »

Quand les ultrasons désanonymisent les utilisateurs de Tor « Des chercheurs ont trouvé une méthode s’appuyant sur les ultrasons inclus dans les publicités ou le code des pages web pour désanonymiser les utilisateurs de Tor. »

KillDisk now targeting Linux: Demands $250K ransom, but can’t decrypt « This new variant renders Linux machines unbootable, after encrypting files and requesting a large ransom. But even if victims do reach deep into their pockets, the probability that the attackers will decrypt the files is small. »

FBI website hacked by CyberZeist and data leaked online « The notorious black hat hacker CyberZeist (@cyberzeist2) has broken into the FBI website FBI.gov and leaked data on Pastebin. The hacker leaked the FBI.GOV accounts that he found in several backup files »

11GB archive of Top Secret US SOCOM data accidentally leaked « Exposed records include names, locations, Social Security Numbers, and salaries of the Military SOCOM personnel, the database also included names and locations of at least two analysts of Special Forces. Analysts data have Top Secret government clearance. »

Claims that Russia hacked the US election and power grid are ‘overblown’ « The Washington Post has walked back a story claiming Russian malware was found in the systems of a Vermont utility. The paper earlier linked it to the same operation US officials say was used to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, and flagged it as a potentially larger threat to the nation’s power grid. »

Android Was 2016’s Most Vulnerable Product « With 2016 officially over, we can crown Android as 2016’s product with most vulnerabilities, and Oracle as the vendor with the most security bugs. »

54% of organizations have not advanced their GDPR compliance readiness « More than half of organizations have failed to begin any work on meeting minimum General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, according to a study conducted by Vanson Bourne. »

Donald Trump’s Attitude Toward Hacking Raises Concerns Among Cybersecurity Experts « President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on cybersecurity could be a dangerous go-ahead signal for hackers that may threaten America’s safety, business and even the economy, experts warn »

2 000 bases MongoDB touchées par un ransomware « Les administrateurs ayant des bases de données tournant sous MongoDB doivent rester vigilants Un pirate cible en effet les systèmes mal protégés et demande le paiement d’une rançon d’un peu plus de 200 euros pour récupérer les données. »

Après les ransomwares, la prochaine menace est le ransomworm « Plusieurs spécialistes de la sécurité informatique sont formels les ransomwares vont évoluer pour s’en prendre au réseau à travers des vers. »

Cybersecurity Group Launches to Help Activists « Last week saw the launch of a new cybersecurity collective designed to help activists, journalists and human rights advocates better protect themselves from targeted online attacks. »