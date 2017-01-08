La veille FinTech (8 janv 2017) – La Chine se dote d’un super fond d’investissement et votre voiture paiera bientôt seule leparking

Homeless people trial contactless payments jacket to receive donations « Homeless people in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam have been testing a jacket equipped with a contactless terminal to enable passersby to tap their contactless cards and make a €1 (US$1.04) donation, which can then be redeemed through official homeless shelters. »

Honda unveils in-vehicle payment service for fuel and parking at CES 2017 « Honda is conducting the first proof-of-concept demonstration of its in-vehicle payments platform at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas. The service allows drivers to pay for parking and fuel with a touch of a button on the vehicle dashboard. »

Inside-IT: Die Finalisten des Swiss Fintech Awards 2017 « Die zehn Finalisten des Swiss Fintech Awards 2017 stehen fest. Die Jungunternehmen nehmen nächste Woche am Boot Camp von Accenture teil. »

Canada’s fintech startups thrive as funding in U.S. sector slows « Venture capital-backed investment in Canadian financial technology companies hit its highest level in almost two decades last year, even as the flow of funds into major fintech markets like the United States declined, according to sector data. »

China launches $1.5bn fintech fund « A consortium of Chinese state-owned companies and private enterprises has created a $1.44 billion investment fund dedicated to fintech mergers and acquisitions. »

BBVA buys Mexican payments startup Openpay « As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate transformation by growing its portfolio of digital businesses, BBVA has signed an agreement to acquire Mexican startup Openpay, a company that offers a broad range of advanced online payments solutions and functionalities. »

Nigeria’s Keystone Bank chooses NetGuardians for real-time protection against e-banking fraud « Swiss FinTech leader NetGuardians has been selected by Nigeria’s Keystone Bank Limited for real-time protection against eBanking fraud. »

Scottish University creates fintech degree course « The University of Strathclyde has launched a Masters of Science (MSc) programme in fintech, what it claims is the first such course in the UK. »

Schweizer Fintech startet in Deutschland mit mobiler Banken-Plattform « Das in der Schweiz ansässige Fintech-Unternehmen Centralway ist mit seiner App Numbrs in Deutschland präsent. Nun wird die App zur eigentlichen Plattform erweitert. »

Westpac picks Oracle and Accenture to build new enterprise-wide customer data hub « Westpac has embarked on a major project to roll out a new data integration solution – Oracle Customer Hub – bank-wide. »

State Bank of India to launch digital bank, SBI Digi Bank « State Bank of India (SBI) is working on its own digital bank – SBI Digi Bank – which it plans to launch in the next three to six months, according to ET Tech »

Le bitcoin frôle des niveaux inédits « Le bitcoin frôlait jeudi des niveaux inédits, la monnaie virtuelle semblant devoir jouer un rôle de nouvelle valeur refuge dans un monde d’incertitude économique. »

Le numéro de mobile remplacera l’Iban bancaire en Europe en 2018 « La BCE prépare le paiement instantané paneuropéen, notamment par mobile entre particuliers. Un registre européen des numéros de téléphone se rapportant aux comptes bancaires permettra de fluidifier les échanges et de consolider un marché des paiements en euros intégré. Et ainsi d’anticiper la déferlante de services comme celui de l’américain Square. »

Japon : une intelligence artificielle est capable de remplacer 34 assureurs « Pour la première fois, la technologie se substitue à des cols blancs et permet de réaliser 30% de gains de productivité. »

« Compte Nickel sera la première néobanque rentable » « Près de trois ans après son lancement, le service de compte prépayé « sans banque », qui s’ouvre en ligne ou chez le buraliste, dépasse les 465.000 clients. La Fintech, qui a réalisé 20 millions d’euros de chiffre d’affaires, vise l’équilibre mi-2017 et 1 million de clients dans un an. »

Les clients du Compte Nickel bientôt couverts par Europ Assistance « Les clients du Compte Nickel vont prochainement bénéficier de services d’assurance et d’assistance associés à leur carte de paiement. Le résultat d’un partenariat entre le compte sans banque distribué chez les buralistes et Europ Assistance. »