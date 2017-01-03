Les paiements en 2016 : l’année des …

Parmi les domaines porteurs de la fintech, il y a bien sûr la révolution qui ébranle le segment des paiements. Pour s’en rendre compte, voici un recueil d’interviews publié par le site pymnts.com.

C’est également une occasion de se rappeler des buzzwords qui sont dorénavant liés au monde du paiement et en particulier les notions de #API, #TempsRéel, #Désintermédiation, #Transparence, #Simplicité et #MoinsdeFraude

Pour plus de détail:

From open APIs to omnichannel, from EMV chip cards to faster payments, it’s hard to put a finger on exactly which happenings in the payments space had the biggest impact in 2016. There were many shifts and trends in the ecosystem this year, some that will surely have an impact on how payments stakeholders operate for years to come.