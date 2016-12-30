Paiements invisibles : Comment la fintech peut vous mettre dans le rouge

Voici un article intéressant qui montre un autre effet de la fintech et de la simplification des transactions. En effet, avec des paiements qui deviennent de plus en plus transparents, comment ne pas tomber finalement dans le rouge?

La réflexion est donc lancée mais il nous reste encore un peu de temps en voyant à quelle vitesse les paiements mobiles se fondent dans nos vies de tous les jours ⏳.

We’re spending more because of contactless, but something is still missing from the experience. Duena Blomstrom explores the impact of invisible payments. Amazon Go – be still my beating heart! I can now go in and out of a store without any of the pain of having to stand in long queues, or battle self-service machines that work as well as most airline self-check-in torture kiosks!