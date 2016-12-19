Google vous offre des cadeaux de Noël si vous utilisez Android Pay (au Royaume Uni)

Google lance une campagne de promotion d’Android Pay au Royaume Uni jusqu’à la fin de l’année. Ainsi, à chaque achat mobile, ce sont donc des chances de gagner des bons pour des cafés, des tickets de cinéma et autres cadeaux jusquà £500.

As we head into the festive season, the Android Pay team is thrilled to announce the launch of shop. tap. reward. Each time you use Android Pay in store in the UK or on the Transport for London network from now until the end of the year*, you’ll receive a virtual cracker in the app. Open the cracker to see if you’ve won one of over 100,000 gift cards that could be inside, including a £10 Costa Coffee gift card, a pair of tickets for ODEON Cinemas, a £500 House of Fraser gift card or a £500 Currys PC World gift card.