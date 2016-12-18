La veille FinTech (18 déc 2016) – F10 attend ses prochaines startups, des livraisons de cartes par drone et XBRL s’approche de la blockchain

India’s Botched War on Cash « India is in the throes of an unprecedented social experiment in enforced digital disruption, and the world has much to learn from it. »

Banque en ligne : N26 arrive en France « La néobanque allemande N26 fait son retour en France, en cette fin d’année 2016, après un bref passage entre décembre 2015 et avril dernier. »

SwissPay.ch réalise avec succès un tour de financement pour consolider sa croissance et révolutionner la manière de consommer la presse en ligne « La startup franco-suisse annonce avoir réalisé avec succès un tour de financement mené auprès du fonds de capital-risque Polytech Ecosystem Ventures et d’Edipresse Groupe, qui rejoignent l’investisseur historique Virtual Network. »

Avaloq baut Fintech-Campus mit Kinderhort « Die Bankensoftware-Firma Avaloq baut ihre Niederlassungen in Zürich und Bioggio radikal aus und eröffnet einen Innovations-Campus für Fintech in Zürich. »

F10: Die nächste Bewerbungsphase steht FinTech Startups offen » Zusammen mit SIX, Julius Bär und PwC Schweiz eröffneten am 1. Dezember den Bewerbungsprozess. Startups aus dem FinTech-, InsurTech- und RegTech- Bereich können sich um einen Platz im nächsten F10 Startup Förderprogramm bewerben. »

Starling Bank to Pilot Debit Card Delivery by Drone « Starling Bank announced today that investigations into the feasibility of using drones to deliver cards to customers have shown positive results. »

Helvetia rachète la fintech suisse MoneyPark spécialisée dans les prêts hypothécaires « L’assureur Helvetia annonce l’acquisition de 70% du capital de la jeune société MoneyPark spécialisée dans les prêts hypothécaires. Cette dernière restera une unité indépendante du groupe d’assurance. »

UniCredit to cut 14000 jobs and invest in digitisation « Italian giant UniCredit has become the latest bank to outline plans to cut thousands of jobs and invest billions of euros in digitisation in a bid to boost profits. »

42% of global transactions now EMV-compliant « Technical body EMVCo today publishes transaction data that reflects year-on-year growth in the number of contact and contactless card-present payments using EMV® chip technology »

Citi backs blockchain startup « Citi has invested an undisclosed sum in Cobalt, a blockchain startup aiming to bring distributed ledger technology to the processing of foreign exchange trades. »

HSBC and NAB open API developer portals « HSBC in the UK and Australia’s NAB are both entering the API game by opening developer portals that give third parties access to some of their data. »

LendIt and 500 Startups prep fintech startup competition « LendIt, the world’s largest show in lending and fintech, today announced its partnership with 500 Startups for PitchIt 2017, a leading global competition for fintech startups who can earn mentorship, endorsement and exposure to leading institutions, investors & press. »

XBRL US forms blockchain working group « XBRL US and ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, have issued a call for participation to accountants, technologists and financial professionals to contribute to a new Working Group for developing standards for the tokenisation of assets on the blockchain. »

Die digitalste Bank der Schweiz « Die Schweizer Universalbanken haben ihre Anstrengungen im Fintech-Bereich 2016 deutlich verstärkt. Als Resultat: Die digitalste Bank der Schweiz ist im finews.ch-Rating erstmals nicht die Glarner Kantonalbank. »

Australia offers world-first licensing exemption for fintech « Innovation Down Under gets jazzed up. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has released class waivers to allow eligible fintech firms to test certain specified services without holding an Australian financial services (AFS) or credit licence. »

Bankia Fintech accelerator opens up for fintech start-ups « Bankia Fintech by Innsomnia, the “first” incubator and accelerator in Spain, is calling for start-ups to submit applications. »

Android Pay Heads to the Islands — Japan and Ireland « Android Pay is heading to the islands, but not the ones you may be dreaming of on these dreary December days. Instead, Google’s mobile payments platform has landed in Ireland and Japan. »