L’Europe pose ses prescriptions de sécurité pour les hopitaux

Aujourd’hui, la sécurité de l’information ne se limite plus à gérer les risques de confidentialité, d’intégrité et de disponibilité. Elle doit dorénavant prendre à bras le corps le risque de la sûreté, cette dimension qui la relie à la sécurité vitale des personnes.

Et le domaine le plus directement concerné par ce sujet est bien sûr la santé. Il doit bien sûr faire face à des cyber-attaques mais face à l’hétérogénéité de ses actifs, ordinateurs et objets connectés à profusion, le défi se révèle bien complexe.

Increased risks ranging from ransomware attacks on hospitals IT systems and DDoS assault to hackers selling stolen medical data through cybercrime forums shows that a change in mentality by hospital IT staff and their mangers is required, according to ENISA. Modernisation and innovations such as remote patient care are pushing hospitals towards the adoption of smart solutions. Emerging security and safety issues are sometimes getting overlooked or ignored in this headlong rush.

Dans ce contexte, ENISA, l’agence européenne chargée de la sécurité des réseaux et de l’information, a publié en novembre une étude qui propose des recommandations clés pour les dirigeants de la sécurité de l’information hospitalière et de l’industrie pour améliorer le niveau de sécurité de l’information dans les « hôpitaux intelligents ».

Cyber security and resilience for Smart Hospitals – ENISA This study proposes key recommendations for hospital information security executives and industry to enhance the level of information security in Smart Hospitals. Through the identification of assets and the related threats when IoT components are supporting a healthcare organisation the report described the Smart Hospital ecosystem and its specific objectives.

