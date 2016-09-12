Cyber-attaques : Et si la police ne répondait plus?

Voici un nouveau scénario à inclure dans votre catalogue de risque: Supposons qu’un malware mobile provoque simultanément des milliers d’appels sur un numéro d’urgence, quel en serait l’effet?

C’est justement ce cas mis en avant dans une analyse de chercheurs israéliens sur les systèmes d’appels d’urgence américains qui estiment qu’une attaque avec 200’000 smartphones compromis pourrait mettre hors service le numéro d’urgence 911 sur tout le territoire américain.

According to the research group’s findings, if bogus 911 calls are made through infected mobile phones to clog call center queues, this forces authentic callers to wait. The team believes that only 6,000 infected smartphones can do the trick in any given state while if there are 200,000 infected mobile phones then it would be possible to compromise 911 services in the entire USA.

A mi-chemin entre le hacking et la cyber-guerre, voici un nouveau cas qui démontre que le périmètre des responsables de la cybersécurité doit maintenant dépasser les notions « historique » de confidentialité, intégrité, traçabilité et disponibilité pour également intégrer la valeur de sûreté (safety) pour les personnes et l’environnement sous son aile.

Protecting information alone isn’t enough, and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of that information isn’t enough. Leaders in risk and cybersecurity must now assume the responsibility of providing safety for both people and their environments (source Gartner)

Et le lien vers l’article ayant inspiré cette réflexion : US Emergency Phone System ‘911’ Can Be Hacked Through TDoS Attack